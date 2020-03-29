Let there be light... Belfast homes glow with pride in NHS during coronavirus outbreak

Some of the houses in the St James’s community of west Belfast decorated to show thanks to the NHS staff who are working to treat those suffering with the coronavirus

Some of the houses in the St James’s community of west Belfast decorated to show thanks to the NHS staff who are working to treat those suffering with the coronavirus

A small Belfast community has come together to light up hundreds of homes in a tribute to the NHS workers battling to save lives during the Covid-19 crisis.

All over the close-knit St James' community in west Belfast, houses have been decorated specially to let our hard-pressed NHS and healthcare staff know how much their work is appreciated.

Damien Lindsay is one of the big-hearted volunteers who is co-ordinating the community tribute.

He explained how his community had come together in the coronavirus emergency.

Mary Smyth and Damien Lindsay in the St James’ area

"We have a wee group of volunteers here.

"We were just throwing out suggestions as to what we could do," he said.

"One of the ideas was to light up the area for the NHS.

"The idea was to give parents and children who are stuck indoors something to do, to decorate their houses, come up with themes ­and maybe to help keep the kids occupied while the families are on lock-down," he added.

All the lights and special decorations were created within the safety of people's own garden spaces.

Damien - who runs a community farm in the area - said that the volunteers had counted just short of 200 houses taking part.

He said: "It's brilliant. You had some people just putting up the odd lamp, but there were others who just went totally crazy!

"A lot of the people put 'support the NHS' signs in their windows."

It's especially encouraging for the many NHS workers who live in the St James' area, which runs from the Falls Road to the Bog Meadows, not far from the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Damien said: "It's a way of saying to the NHS workers how much we all appreciate what they are doing."

Next week, the St James' volunteers plan to distribute special hampers to healthcare staff living in the area - another way of saying thank you to those vital workers.

All the volunteers come from the close-knit group of streets.

The same group of volunteers are also involved in making up hampers and distributing them around the elderly people in the area.

"We all look after each other," Damien said.

"If any of us hears of, say, a food donation, we say 'let's go', and everybody comes together to distribute the stuff to the vulnerable living people in their street."

He said local businesses had been very generous.

"We had a delivery last night from Sainsbury's at the Kennedy Centre, as well as donations from local shops on the Falls Road. Different places will just phone us up and say they have something for us. They would ask us to come and collect.

"The amount of generosity and the numbers of people willing to help has been marvellous.

"You only have to ask for something and the offers of help come pouring in.

"There hasn't been community spirit like this for years."