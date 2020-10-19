Lisburn council criticised for £500k Christmas spending

Using £500k on festivities instead of Covid relief is 'wrong-headed'

Festive: the Lights Festival has been a popular feature over the years in Lisburn’s Christmas celebrations

Lisburn and Castlereagh is "wrong-headed" to splash more than half a million pounds on Christmas cheer as other councils give their festive cash to helping those affected by the pandemic, a councillor has said.

The winter light festival spend will clock in at £535,000 this year, and includes an animated Christmas tree, a 100m-long light tunnel and a six metre reindeer on Comber Road.

The budget has been agreed by the Development Committee, and will go before the full council today.

About half the money - £240,000 - is part of a three-year contract associated with the annual running of the festival.

It is a decision that has been branded as "wrong-headed" by one councillor, who is concerned with spending such a sum in the midst of the financial problems caused by Covid-19.

The Green Party's Simon Lee explained that whilst he appreciated the need for money to be spent on the annual festival, he was "concerned" and thought some of the money could be used elsewhere.

"In the current context of a very strained budget, it seems to me wrong headed to push ahead with such a large spend," he said.

"I have been hearing from very upset business owners who are being forced to cease trading with very little financial support, and it is hard to defend this spend in that context.

"I'm not saying no money should be spent, I just think this is excessive. While it would be depressing and unhelpful to the businesses operating in Lisburn and Dundonald to have no Christmas lights, some of this money could be diverted to our Covid support work."

Other councils have already made the decision to reallocate their Christmas events budget to Covid support, such as Ards and North Down, who will give over their £23,000 budget to assist community recovery.

The Lisburn Christmas display will be on the same scale as 2019 - with the addition of Covid safety measures.

Installations include a light canopy on Bow Street, prisms at Market Square and "angel photo stations".

The festival will extend to Dundonald for the first time.

A food market is flagged as a possibility, depending on public health advice.

The council has bid for £100,000 for festivities from the Department for Communities.

Councillors ruled out Halloween fireworks after a report dubbed them a costly "15-minute display in a time of austerity".

A socially-distanced drive-in pyrotechnics event - floated for Balmoral Park - would have cost up to £50,000.