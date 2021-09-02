Lisburn woman Linda Murray planned own funeral as heart op kept being called off

She feared family would find her dead after surgery was repeatedly cancelled

A woman with a deadly heart condition planned her own funeral as she waited 18 months for an operation to repair the defect.

Linda Murray, who lives alone in Lisburn, was so concerned she would collapse and die at home that she asked a neighbour to carry out regular welfare checks to spare her children the ordeal of finding her body.

She also wrote and sent an email to her two grown-up sons detailing what she wanted to happen in the event of her untimely death.

“I wanted to make sure everything was ready in case I didn’t make it,” said Linda.

“My sons live nearby and come and visit regularly so I asked my neighbour to keep an eye and make sure to check on me if the lights weren’t switched on by a certain time in the evenings or the curtains weren’t pulled in the morning.

“If I died, I didn’t want to lie there for two or three days and then have my sons come over and finding me.”

Linda (62) was diagnosed with mitral valve prolapse eight years ago and is one of hundreds of thousands of patients who have been affected by Northern Ireland’s hospital waiting list crisis, which has been further exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

In total, her much-needed surgery, which was originally scheduled for January 2020, was cancelled at the last minute three times in June alone before she finally had the operation on July 14 this year.

By the time she had the surgery, she was in heart failure and had already lived beyond the six months doctors believed she would survive.

“The first time my operation was to go ahead, I had told family and my sons were with me beforehand and then I got a phone call to say it had been cancelled,” said Linda.

“It was almost worse having to tell my sons it wasn’t going ahead. We knew the actual operation was very risky and I could have a stroke, so it was quite a big thing mentally to be prepared, to then find out at the last minute it wasn’t going ahead.

“It was cancelled so many times that in the end I stopped telling my sons that I had a date because I couldn’t keep putting them through that.

“When I did have my operation, the doctor told me I wouldn’t have survived another few months, so I have been very lucky and I’m even looking forward to getting back to work in September.”

According to the British Heart Foundation (BHF), latest waiting lists statistics reveal 2,713 people here were waiting for a cardiac appointment, surgery, treatment or procedure in hospital in June this year – an increase on the previous quarterly figures.

More than two in five people had been waiting more than six months and a quarter had been waiting more than a year, said the charity.

The figures also show 14,961 people were waiting for a diagnostic echocardiogram at the end of June 2021, with almost half (7,082) waiting more than six months.

Meanwhile, 244 people were waiting for cardiac surgery, with 63 people waiting longer than six months and 17 waiting longer than one year.

Head of BHF in Northern Ireland, Fearghal McKinney, said: “These figures show that more people are waiting for a cardiac appointment. Despite our health and social care staff working tirelessly throughout the pandemic, we are still seeing ever-increasing cardiac waiting lists.

“Delaying cardiovascular care can cost lives. Although it is encouraging that the number of people on the waiting list for cardiac surgery has decreased, the number of people waiting for a diagnostic test or to see a cardiologist is likely to grow further as referrals pick up. Logic would suggest that some of these people will then be added to the waiting list for cardiac surgery once they have a diagnosis.

“Many people on these lists will be worried and anxious. Delaying cardiovascular care can lead to a worsening of their condition as time goes by, or even cost lives.”

Mr McKinney continued: “Once again, we are calling for heart services to be prioritised, protected and expanded so that hundreds of heart patients receive the treatment they so desperately need.”

Northern Ireland’s hospital waiting lists are the worst in the UK and figures out last week revealed one in five people are waiting for an appointment with a consultant.

More than half of the 348,867 people waiting for a first consultant-led outpatient appointment at the end of June had been waiting longer than a year.

Waiting times have spiralled out of control in the past 18 months as thousands of appointments have been cancelled as staff and hospitals have been diverted to deal with Covid-19 patients.

A Department of Health spokeswoman said rebuilding services remains a key priority for officials and that the new elective care framework sets out a twin track approach of investment and reform “to get many more people treated as quickly as possible”.

However, she stressed the framework will only be implemented “if the necessary recurrent funding is made available”.