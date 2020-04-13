Lisburn's Wallace High helping NHS with visor production

A Lisburn school that is making PPE for front line workers has raised thousands of pounds to ramp up production.

Wallace High School has received more than 400 orders for protective visors.

Some have already gone out to the NI Ambulance Service.

The visors are manufactured by a team from the school's technology department, supported remotely by a technician.

Principal Deborah O'Hare said: "As a society we are where we are and there is a clear shortage of visors.

"These front line workers in the health and social care and allied sectors deserve our support as they in turn make enormous sacrifices in hospitals, pharmacies, and in a range of community settings to look after us all."

Mrs O'Hare said staff had created a safe, efficient production line.

The school has also released instructions and guidance for other organisations with a laser printer to make their own.

She added: "Alan Monteith and his two colleagues Kylah Palmer and Stephen Calvert have the expertise and as a school we are very fortunate to have the specification of equipment needed for this specialist task. These staff members are working safely and with the remote support of our technician Sid Murphy."

The production is also supported by volunteer couriers and other staff.

Mrs O'Hare added: "There are many unsung heroes in this process which has significant back office support from the wider school staff. Our founder, Sir Richard Wallace was a generous philanthropist and it is only fitting that we continue in his footsteps to help wider society."

Donations will go towards raw materials and any amount not used for visor production will be donated to the National Health Service.

Donate here:_https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wallace-high?utm_term=Gx46689vp