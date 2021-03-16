Lockdown letters: Children's unique perspective on life in the Covid pandemic across Northern Ireland

Opinions: One of the ‘Letters of Lockdown’ written by children across Northern Ireland

Politicians, mental health experts, teachers and parents have all voiced their opinions on how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the youngest members of society.

And now school pupils have had their own say.

Children and young people from across Northern Ireland have put pen to paper and shared their experiences of the crisis by creating 'Letters of Lockdown', which have now been published in a booklet.

The initiative was organised by Children in Northern Ireland (CiNI), and policy officer Ellen Finlay said the idea was to give young people their say on the lockdown experience.

"Children and young people have shown incredible resilience, but even the most resilient children will need extra support as we move forward," she said.

"Reading children's experiences and including them in decision-making must be a key part of the government's response so we can recover and rebuild better communities."

Ambassador of Children in Northern Ireland, Q Radio presenter Ibe Sesay, said the responses had shown a huge range of emotions.

"Not being able to see grandparents, missing friends in school and not being able to go places they enjoy has been incredibly tough for children and young people," he said.

"They have brilliantly depicted what life has been like in a humorous but also serious way."

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Kerry McLean, also an ambassador of Children in Northern Ireland, said she had been "reduced to both tears of sadness and laughter".

"At a time when my mental health felt a bit bruised by everything we were experiencing, this wonderful collection made my heart swell and filled me with joy," she added.