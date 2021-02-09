Loneliness must be addressed by NI Executive, says Red Cross survey

NI people 'need access to mental health support'

The report reveals that people who are living alone, are clinically vulnerable or clinically extremely vulnerable, and those caring for others are most likely to report feelings of depression, loneliness and isolation

The Northern Ireland Executive has been urged to provide targeted support for those who are lonely and pushed to the brink during the pandemic.

It comes as a new report has highlighted a lack of social contact with others and the negative impact this is having on people's mental health as one of the biggest challenges associated with lockdown.

The survey, produced by the British Red Cross, revealed that almost half of people (47%) living in Northern Ireland said it has been hard to talk about their problems when so many people are having a difficult time due to Covid-19. More than two in five (41%) said they would not be confident about where to go for mental health or emotional support if needed.

It reveals that lockdown restrictions and social distancing measures, while vital to stopping the spread of Covid-19, have inhibited many of the connections that act as a buffer against feelings of loneliness.

With Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland extended until at least March 5, the charity is calling on the Executive to ensure everyone has access to the mental health and wider emotional support they need and commit to take urgent action to tackle loneliness.

Northern Ireland remains the only part of the UK without a governmental loneliness strategy.

"Our research shows that many vulnerable people feel uncomfortable talking about their problems and that a lack of social contact is having an increasingly negative impact on people's mental health," said Sharon Sinclair, Director for Northern Ireland at the British Red Cross.

"Whilst feeling lonely from time to time is a normal human emotion, and natural response to the current restrictions, we know that loneliness has serious impacts on people's mental and physical health. It's linked to early death, puts people at higher risk of dementia, coronary heart disease and stroke and is as harmful as smoking.

"With many now finding themselves newly vulnerable and many more on the brink, we have to listen to those telling us the coronavirus crisis is leaving them feeling lonelier than ever.

"We need to make sure people have access to the mental health and social support they need, especially those who are feeling always lonely.

"We all need to act together - government, communities, and individuals - by starting a public conversation on loneliness and play our part to support people to feel more connected through the coronavirus crisis and attempt to rebuild."

Launching the report - The Longest Year: Life under local restrictions - the Red Cross identified two groups hardest hit.

It found the 'newly vulnerable' group consists of people who haven't needed to ask for help before who are unsure where to access support and are put off by stigma and the belief they should be able to cope on their own.

The second group who are now 'on the brink' were just about coping before the pandemic but now face impossible choices between paying their bills, getting food to last the week or buying clothes for their children.