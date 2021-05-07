Look inside: World’s largest cargo plane taking huge oxygen generators from Belfast to India to help Covid crisis

A cargo plane delivering three oxygen generators to help India in their battle with Covid-19 left Northern Ireland on Friday morning.

The 18-tonne oxygen generators and 1,000 ventilators will leave Belfast as part of the UK’s response to the coronavirus crisis engulfing India.

India's official death toll has surpassed 200,000 but many experts believe the actual number may be higher.

The Antonov 124 cargo plane carrying the equipment is the world’s largest and is expected to arrive in Delhi on Friday evening.

Each of the three oxygen generation units –housed in 40ft freight containers – are able to produce 500 litres of oxygen per minute, enough to treat 50 people at a time on ventilators.

The world’s largest cargo plane has left Belfast flying three 18-tonne oxygen generators and 1,000 ventilators as part of the UK’s latest response to India’s COVID-19 crisis. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Pr

The Public Health Agency has said, in order to defeat the virus spread, it has to be done on a global basis.

The Health Minister Robin Swann said it was “our moral duty” to help and support India.

“The scenes coming out of India are a vivid reminder of the devastation this virus can cause and it shows no sign of abating,” he said.

The world’s largest cargo plane has left Belfast flying three 18-tonne oxygen generators and 1,000 ventilators as part of the UK’s latest response to India’s COVID-19 crisis. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Pr

“Oxygen supply is under severe stress in India’s health system and the three oxygen generation units that we are sending today are each capable of producing 500 litres of oxygen per minute.

“I sincerely hope this equipment goes some way to easing the pressure and pain the country is currently experiencing.”

The world’s largest cargo plane has left Belfast flying three 18-tonne oxygen generators and 1,000 ventilators as part of the UK’s latest response to India’s COVID-19 crisis. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Pr

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “The UK is sending surplus oxygen generators from Northern Ireland to India. This life-saving equipment will support the country's hospitals as they care for vulnerable Covid patients.

“The UK and India are working together to tackle this pandemic. No-one is safe until we are all safe.”

On Thursday it emerged seven cases of the Indian variant have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health declined to say whether the cases are linked or whether they are as a result of travel from the UK, Republic of Ireland or from passengers returning directly to Northern Ireland from abroad.

The world’s largest cargo plane has left Belfast flying three 18-tonne oxygen generators and 1,000 ventilators as part of the UK’s latest response to India’s COVID-19 crisis. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Pr

However, the Department said officials are working closely with the PHA and regional virology laboratory in relation to the investigation and assessment of the cases.

The PHA said: “The current cases have been identified at a number of locations across Northern Ireland, but because of the small numbers involved, it would not be appropriate to identify these.

“The contact tracing service has been working with the individuals who have tested positive to identify and engage with close contacts and confirm travel history.”