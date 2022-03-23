Losing a loved one during the pandemic means never going back to the normality of before lockdown

On this National Day of Reflection, it’s important to remember that some of us will never “get back to normal” after losing a loved one during the pandemic.

The past two years have been difficult for everyone. Stuck at home, isolated from friends and family, it has been difficult to keep connected to others and not feel estranged.

And when dealing with grief, it could be easy to shut people out with the excuse of social distancing.

Last April I lost my dad to cancer. Around the time he died, the rollout of vaccines was springing hope of an end to all the misery of Covid. I kept hearing everyone say it was “good things are starting to get back to normal”. But it totally jarred with me, because things would never be the same again.

Hugh was an avid news junkie and kept me on my toes as a journalist. He used to make fun of the TV news always showing big needles being stuck into people’s arms in coverage of the vaccination programme. But when it was his turn in January 2021, he accepted his jabs gratefully despite not having long left to live.

The pandemic brought both blessings and curses when it came to dealing with having a relative who was terminally ill. As my dad was shielding, it meant my mother could spend precious time with him. But I did not get to see him as often as I would have liked until I moved home. Then always having to be so cautious, scared stiff of bringing the virus through the threshold into the home of someone so vulnerable.

I got married in September 2020 during a short period when restrictions were loosened and my dad was able to walk me down the aisle, something I will cherish forever.

My family were able to spend time with him in hospice, and hearing about how some people in hospitals in England were refused the basic human dignity of comforting their loved ones in their last moments, I know we were lucky to have that time.

We did not have a proper wake, which meant missing those little anecdotes from those who knew him to lift our spirits and learn more about how he had touched other lives. But we did manage to have a relatively normal funeral — something I am sure helped to process his loss. I can only imagine how unanchored and lost those who could not have any semblance of a normal ceremony must have felt and still feel.

It can be all too easy with the current state of the world not to stop and smell the roses. During lockdown so many people were forced to slow down and take a step back; enjoying a simple daily walk or spending time with others, even if it was over Zoom, became a great pleasure when so many things were restricted, and maybe that was a lesson for us all. To live in the now. Because, ultimately, those are the moments you will truly value.

As it approaches my father’s first anniversary, people close to me are also unfortunately going through bereavement. So, on reflection, I offer this advice to them and everyone who has suffered a loss in the last two years. Be kind to yourself. Write down your thoughts. Do what you can to remember and honour that person. Be their legacy.