'Magical cottage' in Newry forced to shut doors by Stormont 'shenanigans'

Children have been left disappointed after Santa's Cottage in Newry was closed down by Stormont "shenanigans". (Nick Ansell/PA)

Children have been left disappointed after Santa's Cottage in Newry was closed down by Stormont "shenanigans".

Santa's Cottage, which runs tours of the 'Official Residence of Santa' in the city, said the "incompetence and dithering by the folks on the hill" has forced their doors shut until December 2021.

The firm was inundated with bookings as staff geared up to host visits to Santa's magical cottage, a tour of his Great Hall and Igloo and even the chance to catch a glimpse of the elves busy at work.

Their excitement came to a halt last Thursday, however, with the shock announcement of a further two-week circuit breaker.

As this represents the main trading period for Santa's Cottage, owners of the family-run business say going ahead is no longer viable.

A spokesperson said on social media: "We cannot believe it has come to this, but due to the complete incompetence and dithering by the 'folks on the hill' at Stormont we are unable to open Santa's Cottage this year!

"As a small family business to say we are devastated is an understatement. We have made a significant investment making our business 'Covid Safe'.

"Unfortunately tonight we have had to take this very sad decision."

Customers were quick to express disappointment, with one sharing: "Gutted for you and for all the children who will miss the magic you create every Christmas. Incompetent leadership making the whole country miserable."