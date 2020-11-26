Majority of NI parents had childcare issues during Covid pandemic

Furlough and reduced income pile on the stress of financial balancing act for many

Three quarters of Northern Ireland parents had no access to childcare during some or all of the pandemic, a survey has revealed.

Where access to childcare - which is now costing an average of £169 per child per week - was impacted, one in five parents here were forced to use annual or unpaid leave to manage their childcare issues.

A quarter worked outside of normal hours, either early morning or late at night, while some had to leave work altogether.

And four in 10 families used loans or credit cards to pay their childcare bills.

Co Armagh has the highest average cost of a childcare place (£174 per child per week), with Fermanagh having the lowest (priced at £150 weekly).

Childcare providers also said they were struggling, with almost three quarters of them either making a loss or breaking even prior to Covid.

Now, however, they are dealing with the knock-on post-coronavirus pressures around staffing, implementing infection control measures, reduction in occupancy, managing positive cases and temporary closures.

Aoife Hamilton, head of charity services at Employers for Childcare, said parents from one family ended up in hospital as a result of trying to deal with the horrendous situation confronting them.

She also told how parents described the situation as "stressful", leading to "feelings of exhaustion and worry" and "a sense of huge guilt and failure".

"One family told us both parents had ended up in hospital due to the stress of balancing everything," said Ms Hamilton.

"Even before the pandemic, many households were struggling, with four in 10 families reporting using means other than income (such as loans and credit cards) to pay their childcare bill.

"Ongoing uncertainty around restrictions, combined with concerns about the impact of reduced hours or household income, furlough and potential redundancy for some due to Covid-19, all serve to compound the challenges faced by families, and their worries at this time."

Ms Hamilton said urgent action was needed from the government to support both parents and the childcare sector.

The comprehensive survey, which received responses from over 5,000 parents and childcare providers, revealed that while the difficulties have been exacerbated by Covid-19, they have not been caused by it.

Other key findings include:

It costs £181 per child per week for day nursery and £165 per child for a childminder.

Childcare is the largest monthly outgoing, ahead of mortgage or rent for a third of families.

44% of respondents reported using means other than their income to pay for childcare.

50% of parents report their families "going without" in order to meet the costs.

And almost a third (32%) of childcare providers reported a decrease in their income from the previous year.

Bangor father-of-two Gerard Stevenson (46) said he and his 43-year-old wife Natalie, who are both key workers, found themselves with no childcare for their son Louis (13) and daughter Eva (10) during the entire pandemic.

"We both had to use our annual leave," he said.

"My wife, who's a nurse in a nursing home, had to work very single weekend for three months so we had practically no family time together."