Make a decision: Stormont Covid stalemate continues as ministers go home instead of ending deadlock

Three dead in one family, eight more lives lost and 791 new cases

The Executive is to meet again to discuss coronavirus restrictions.

Frustration at Stormont’s dithering over whether to lift Covid restrictions boiled over into anger yesterday, as ministers failed again to agree on the way forward.

Eight more lives were lost and almost 800 new cases announced as politicians prevaricated over how and when to lift restrictions that have cost the economy here between £200m and £400m.

Among those who died yesterday with coronavirus was Anthony Doherty, who was in his 50s and lived in Banbridge — the third member of his family to have died after contracting Covid-19.

Royal Victoria Hospital worker Anthony’s parents died within three days of each other in the last fortnight. He leaves a wife and son.

Today, ministers are debating proposals tabled by Justice Minister Naomi Long. Her hybrid plan would extend the circuit break lockdown by a week with some sectors of hospitality reopening on 20 November.

Cafes, unlicensed restaurants and coffee shops would be able to serve customers until 8pm. Hairdressers and beauticians would also be able to open from the same date.

Stormont sources said they believed Mrs Long’s plan would be backed by the DUP, Sinn Fein, and UUP. It was unclear whether the SDLP would support it.