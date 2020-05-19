Man arrested in Belfast over alleged Covid-19 loan fraud

It was reported that the man entered a bank in the greater Belfast area shortly after 12.15pm on Monday to apply for the loan as part of the government's business support scheme for those hit by the virus outbreak.

Police said that, following further investigations, the man was found not to be who he claimed and he was subsequently arrested in west Belfast on Tuesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "He is currently assisting police with their enquiries. We would ask all businesses to remain vigilant if they believe that fraudulent activity is taking place at this time.

"If you believe that you or your business may be a victim of this type of offence, please contact police on 101 or alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”