Man arrested over Robin Swann death threats, says UUP’s Doug Beattie

A man has been arrested in connection to a death threat directed at the Health Minister Robin Swann, according to his party leader Doug Beattie.

In September Mr Swann had to review his security arrangements following a previous threat made to him.

It comes as Mr Swann called for a phased introduction of mandatory Covid passports with his proposals set to be discussed at the Executive on Wednesday.

Mr Beattie said he supported Mr Swann’s call for a Covid passport scheme.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We do not discuss the security of individuals and no inference should be drawn from this.

“However, if we receive information that a person’s life may be at risk, we will inform them accordingly. We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk.”

Sinn Fein, Alliance and the SDLP also look to be backing a vaccine passport system.

The DUP has said it will await details around proposals before deciding whether to support the move.

The party said the best way to maximise vaccine uptake was with encouragement rather than compulsion and said it would be uncomfortable with a situation where access to services was based on vaccination status.

However, a DUP spokesman said the party would always act in the interest of protecting the region's health service.