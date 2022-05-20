Mapping coronavirus in Northern Ireland: Covid cases by location and the seven-day rolling average

According to the Department of Health, 205 people with Covid-19 are in hospitals across Northern Ireland, while 20,332 have been discharged since the start of the outbreak. To date, 3,445 people have sadly died.

General view of shoppers in Belfast city centre in April as members of the public began to wear face masks in response to Covid-19. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Northern Ireland has been Belfast where there have been 129,330 confirmed cases and 627 deaths recorded by the Department of Health to date.

You can check the number of confirmed cases to date and in the last seven days and the total number of deaths in your council area by clicking on the map or by typing the name of your council in the search box.

The map visualises the rates of positive cases per 100,000 of the population in the last seven days to highlight current hotspots.

The virus originated in the Wuhan province in China at the end of 2019, and the first confirmed case was reported in Northern Ireland on February 27, 2020.

713,294 positive tests have now been recorded in Northern Ireland.

The dangerous Delta variant of Covid-19 became the dominant form of the virus during the 2021 summer months, but it has been surpassed by Omicron.

Early studies suggest the Omicron variant is not as dangerous but it is five times more transmissible than Delta.

Positive cases skyrocketed in Northern Ireland after the Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa in November 2021.

Almost 50,000 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the first week of January 2022, compared to 1,172 on January 1, 2021.

The first hospital death in Northern Ireland was reported on March 19, 2020, and a week later, by March 26, that increased to 10.

The death toll now stands at 3,445.

On December 8, 2020, the first Covid vaccine in Northern Ireland was given to nurse Joanna Sloan from Dundrum in Co Down, marking a brighter future following nine months of lockdowns and heavy restrictions.

As of May 20, 2022, a total of 3,891,101 vaccines had been administered across Northern Ireland following a huge roll out drive by the Department of Health.

On April 3, 2020, the number of cases around the world hit one million, with over 50,000 confirmed deaths. A week later, by April 10, the official global death toll passed 100,000.

According to the Johns Hopkins' Coronavirus Resource Centre, there have now been over 526 million confirmed cases recorded globally, and over 6.29 million people have died.

The epicentre of the pandemic moved from in April 2020 from Europe to the US, where over 84 million cases have now been recorded and 1 million people have died. A third wave of cases was recorded after a challenging summer.

In the UK, where confirmed cases to date exceed 22 million, the official death toll has reached over 178,000 and includes people who died within 28 days of a positive test across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The UK death toll is the highest in western Europe. A total of 7,244 people have died in the Republic of Ireland with over 1.5 million cases.

This article is regularly updated.