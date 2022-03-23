Married for 69 years, Norman and Winnie Wilkinson both succumbed to Covid within five days of each other

NORMAN Wilkinson (91) and his 92-year-old wife Winnie, who lived in the Four Winds area of Belfast, died within a few days of each other after contracting Covid-19.

When Jackie Law visited her parents in January 2020, she could not have imagined it would be the last time she would see them.

Norman passed away on April 25, just hours after being admitted to hospital.

His wife of nearly 69 years clung to life for another five days, before dying on April 30.

Both were cremated, with Winnie's service taking place on May 3.

Heartbroken daughter Jackie (55), who lives in Wiltshire, England, was left to grieve at home.

Older sister Elaine Stead (59) broke the news about her dad's death before Jackie even knew he had fallen ill. "It all happened so quickly," she said.

Unfortunately, Jackie's Belfast-based sister did not see their mother in hospital either because she was never well enough to receive visitors.

"Mum was unconscious for most of the time, even though she was in hospital getting treatment.”

An emotional Jackie said she was still trying to mentally process her parents passing away in such devastating circumstances. "With not being able to go over to Belfast, and not being able to hold any sort of memorial for them, it was all a bit surreal,” she said.