Mayor of Los Angeles tests positive for Covid day after attending Cop26 breakfast co-hosted by Givan and O’Neill

Gathering: First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill at the Cop26 World Leaders Summit in Glasgow. Credit: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

The mayor of Los Angeles has tested positive for coronavirus a day after attending a Cop26 breakfast co-hosted by Northern Ireland’s First Minister Paul Givan and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

The Belfast Telegraph has contacted the Executive Office, the DUP and Sinn Fein for a response on whether Mr Givan and Ms O’Neill have been tested for Covid-19 following contact with Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Only Sinn Fein responded, although it is understood everyone attending the Cop26 blue zone must take a lateral flow test each morning.

Sinn Fein said in a statement: “Michelle O’Neill did lateral flow tests prior to, and while attending Cop26 as required by the organisers. She has taken a further lateral flow test since which has been negative.”

US politician Mr Garcetti is now self-isolating after confirmation of catching the virus, according to the official Twitter account for the mayor of LA. On Wednesday, it stated: “Mayor Garcetti tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today. He is feeling good and [is] isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated.”

Both Mr Givan and Ms O’Neill have previously stated that they have received double doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Ms O’Neill revealed on August 31 that she had still contracted the virus and was “so grateful” to have been fully vaccinated, given that her symptoms were “quite severe” and at one point she had even considered hospitalisation.

“Given that I felt so bad, I can only imagine what it would have been like if you didn’t have the vaccination,” the Sinn Fein MLA had told the BBC.

The US’s public health agency has recently released new data that shows people who have been infected with Covid may develop some level of immunity that lasts up to six months, which is around the same length of time the effectiveness of vaccines appears to last.

However, doctors are still unsure as to how much immunity a person will develop naturally, which is why they suggest much more is to be gained from getting double jabbed.

The Cop26 breakfast conference attended by Northern Ireland’s leaders and Mr Garcetti was also hosted by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her Welsh counterpart Mark Drakeford.

It was also attended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.