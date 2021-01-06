Meet Belfast family of seven who can't all gather in their own garden according to Stormont coronavirus guidelines

The Northern Ireland Executive is revising one of its new coronavirus restrictions that could have stopped some families from going into their gardens.

On Tuesday night, contradictions were soon pointed out as the Executive offered new guidance.

Under its "additional restrictions" it stated that a "maximum of six people from one household or support bubble can meet in the garden with children under 12 counting towards the permitted total".

However people were quick to remark that that essentially meant you were sitting outside with the people in your house - instead of indoors.

Garden: Pol Gallagher and Fiona Conway with their children Dara-trasa, Blathnaid, Lorcan, Neamh and Etain

One family pointed out that, as they were a family of seven, this meant that not even all of them were allowed to sit outside together.

The Executive office told the Belfast Telegraph on Wednesday that this advice will be superseded by an update from the Department of Health in the coming days.

Instead, the current position remains, until an update is provided, that for garden gatherings it is up to six people from no more than two households that can meet up outdoors in a private garden, but you should maintain social distancing. And children aged 12 and under are not counted in this total.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph dad of five Pol Gallagher said his family has been left bemused.

"It's a total mess, making decisions changing decisions," he said. "Stormont needs to get these things right. It's undermining efforts of people trying to abide by what the lockdown restrictions actually are."

On Wednesday in the Assembly First Minister Arlene Foster gave an overview of the new restrictions and when referencing the number of people who can gather in a garden Mrs Foster said that the Department of Health was "working through" the details and there would be "clarity" to come on the matter.

On Wednesday night the NI Direct website was updated with the latest restrictions which remain in place until February 6 and will be reviewed on January 21.

It also said that everyone must now stay at home unless they had a reasonable excuse.

Earlier the head of the police federation Mark Lindsay questioned the practicality of the PSNI being able to enforce the new regulations and whether officers had the power to cross the threshold of a residence.

He told the BBC's Stephen Nolan show: "We have been quite disappointed over the past year in some of the legislation that we think has been rushed, hasn't been properly thought through, and police are left to pick up the pieces."

Mr Lindsay said it would be easier if travel restrictions were in place in that officers could tell from someone's driving license if they were in breach of regulations.

He questioned how is it practical to enforce gatherings in gardens of hundreds of thousands of homes - many of which are inaccessible. However Justice Minister Naomi Long told MLAs yesterday that officers did have the power of entry.

"The health protection regulations as laid by the department of health gave those tasked with enforcement the power to take any actions necessary to enforce any legal restrictions and it is the view of the Executive that that includes the right of power of entry," she told MLAs.