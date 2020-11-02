Mental health of Northern Ireland medics on frontline is suffering: survey

Frontline medics in Northern Ireland have said their mental health has suffered during the pandemic with many left fearful for the coming months, a survey has found.

A British Medical Association questionnaire found that of 418 doctors, half (50.75%) agreed their work during the pandemic caused higher levels of depression, anxiety, stress, burnout and emotional distress.

Over 70% said they are now anxious about the coming months, with 63% reporting being more fatigued, 70% having to do more work to cover gaps in the rota, and 51% suffering from low morale.

In a stark warning, BMA Northern Ireland chair Dr Tom Black said the survey reflected a genuine fear from medics that the health service is facing collapse.

Speaking about her experience was Dr Leanne Davison, associate specialist in critical care at Royal Victoria Hospital.

Although not a dedicated Covid ward, staff in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) are still caring for patients from across Northern Ireland.

Since March, they have had to endure the "emotionally and physically draining experience" of wearing full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) until infection in new patients is ruled out.

"We are increasingly being spread thin as the numbers of Covid patients requiring critical care rise while trying to keep other urgent services running," she said.

"More so than in the first wave, many staff are off either having caught Covid themselves or isolating because a family member or contact is positive. Beds and ventilators are worthless without staff."

She pleaded with the public to do their part to prevent her team and the entire health service from being overwhelmed.

Speaking about the survey, Dr Black said the survey was "yet another red flag" for the Executive.

Warning: Dr Tom Black said the survey reflected fears health service could collapse

"This paints a worrying picture of the wellbeing of frontline medics just as the pressures of the second Covid surge take hold," he said.

"Doctors, along with their colleagues across the health and social care system, responded quickly and selflessly to the challenges of the first surge of this pandemic.

"But these survey results tell us this has come at a personal cost of increasing levels of work-related depression, stress, anxiety and burnout across both primary and secondary care."

Dr Black said there was a consensus among doctors that the second wave was worse, adding "there is very real genuine worry among doctors that the system is on the verge of collapse".

With hospitals at or nearing capacity he said isolation, illness and pandemic priorities were adding pressure to an already stretched workforce.

Other concerns include longer waiting times for non-Covid patients with life-threatening conditions and staff being forced to make difficult choices on patient care as winter pressures worsen.

"The Executive owes it to frontline health service staff - and to the sick and vulnerable these staff care for - to do everything in their power to support our health service over the coming months," said Dr Black.

"If we continue the way we are, while this virus is still in the community, there will be no health service left to save."