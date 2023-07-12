Michelle O’Neill at Covid inquiry: ‘Fortress Ireland’ approach should have been applied to public health

A cross-border approach similar to that used to protect plant and animal health in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland should have been taken in preparation for pandemic emergencies, Michelle O’Neill has told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

The inquiry, due to last until 2027, has been set up to examine what lessons can be learned from the government’s preparedness and response to the pandemic.

Ms O’Neill gave evidence to the inquiry at Dorland House, London, today.

In response to questioning from Hugo Keith KC, the former Deputy First Minister and Health Minister told the inquiry that she had been surprised an “all-island” approach to preparing for public health emergencies was not in place.

“I’ve been minister for agriculture, and when it comes to plant health and animal health we have a ‘Fortress Ireland’ approach,” she said.

“We work collectively across the island to ensure that we protect the whole of the island from potential disease.

“It follows logically, in my opinion and in the opinion of others that have expressed it throughout the last number of years, that we should have the same approach when it comes to public health.

“I suggest that, learning and going forward, this is something that should be a feature.

“I would go further than an all-island approach, because that in itself gives you a geographic advantage. I think both the British and Irish governments should collaborate in terms of a two-island approach.

“That’s something that needs to be taken forward in the lessons learned and to shape documents to help us deal with future pandemics.”

During Operation Cygnus — a UK Government exercise to assess pandemic readiness — the inquiry heard that, although invited to attend a briefing, Ms O’Neill had delegated the task to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Sir Michael McBride, as her focus was on implementing healthcare reform.

“I was fully committed to Operation Cygnus and had intended to attend the role-play scenario. I did delegate to my CMO at that time,” she said.

“When I spoke earlier about the transformation plan, it was launched just a few days after Operation Cygnus and the part to which I was invited.

“I thought the CMO would give it the attention that it deserved and I was focused on trying to achieve political agreement for the transformation plan, the finances to back it up and the system response.

“I thought I had one chance of getting buy-in for this plan and I thought I was starting to turn things around and fix our health service.

“In those days, in the lead-up to my launch in October, I was engaged in Executive meetings, trying to get political support for the plan — meetings with the finance minister and the wider service to give the plan the best chance it had to start to fix things that were wrong.

“That was my priority, to bring that forward, and I regret we haven’t been able to progress a lot of the transformation work that I had set out, but that was a priority piece of work.”

Michelle O'Neill after giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry in London (Pic: Lucy North/PA Wire)

Despite the NI Civil Contingencies Group noting an influenza pandemic was the largest health emergency risk facing Northern Ireland, and Sir Michael McBride noting the health system did not have the ability to respond to multiple urgent demands, Ms O’Neill said she had had little briefing on the dangers.

“My focus was on the transformation-and-change agenda. I would expect if there were issues of concern that they would be elevated to me,” she said.

“There was a distinct lack of resource in which to basically run our health and social care system, and that would have been across the board.

“Every area within the responsibility of the Department of Health would have found it very difficult to manage within the resource that they had, particularly as a direct result of austerity.

“That [a briefing] would have come naturally as a result of the feedback from the exercise [Cygnus] itself and our ability to participate and our preparedness that would have been judged as a result of the exercise itself.

“In the aftermath of such an exercise, when the report comes, along with it would come recommendations from the relevant official for what we need to do.”

It comes after Brenda Doherty, co-lead of the Northern Ireland Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said yesterday’s evidence from Baroness Arlene Foster had uncovered a “number of failings” that could have been avoided.

“It doesn’t take an inquiry to work out that an absence of ministerial accountability and a functioning Executive wouldn’t have helped Northern Ireland’s preparedness for a pandemic,” she said.

“Legislation crucial to pandemic preparedness does not exist in Northern Ireland, as it does across the rest of the UK, leaving public services and systems less able to step up and meet the challenges of a pandemic.”