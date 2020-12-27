Michelle O'Neill did not endorse public health message despite experts' advice

Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill blocked "necessary" public health information from being released across Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales one week before Christmas, despite being advised by her own government's chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser to endorse it.

The statement, entitled Staying Safe at Christmas, had been signed by each of the chief medical officers across the UK and was to be released publicly as part of a "four nations approach".

However, Ms O'Neill, the Northern Ireland's deputy First Minister, refused to endorse a UK-wide position on the very week the infection rates in the region were increasing.

The 826-word statement, which was due to be published across social media and released to newspapers on December 16, focused on a united response, stating the UK government and the devolved administrations were "seeking to balance pragmatism with the overriding priority of protecting public health".

"To do this we have joined together to issue clear guidance and recommendations," said the statement, seen by the Sunday Independent.

It encouraged people to "work together to prevent the spread of the virus, and to protect our friends, our families and our frontline workers". It said the scientific advice around Covid-19 "is clear" and stated the potential consequences of not adhering to guidelines.

It explained that each administration would issue specific travel advice based on its own circumstances.

Before the decision was made to scrap the initiative, Northern Ireland's most senior health and scientific advisers advised the Executive, including Ms O'Neill and First Minister Arlene Foster to endorse it.

In an email to Executive officials, chief medical officer Michael McBride said he and his colleague Ian Young, the Department of Health's chief scientific adviser, were "fully supportive" of the UK position in terms of public messaging.

"It is our professional view that this is necessary to inform public understanding, personal choice and decisions over the Christmas period in order to mitigate the attendant risks," he wrote.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane told RTÉ's Claire Byrne last week that his party has "always stood with the public health experts and public health advice" in Northern Ireland. But one Executive source said: "This is from a party who say they follow health advice, yet they have refused to sign off on this statement. At every turn they will always do what is in the best interests of Sinn Féin."

Colm Gildernew, Sinn Féin's health spokesman in Northern Ireland, explained that regular meetings of the devolved administrations take place on issues of mutual interest "and not least our response to Covid-19, where we share a common concern".

"On occasion the political leaders of each administration have issued, where appropriate, joint messages afterwards to communicate with the public."

He said at the start of December there was a joint meeting of devolved administrations "where a joint Christmas message was discussed".

"Given our local Executive was meeting a short time after, it was not considered appropriate on this occasion to agree any joint statement that pre-empted the Executive discussion and subsequent decisions which did come, which were distinct to the North," he added.