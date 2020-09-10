Michelle O'Neill pledges to rebuild trust as Executive unveils Covid-19 crackdown

Deputy First Minister says she regrets incident as joint Press briefings resume after two months

Back on track: First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill yesterday

Michelle O'Neill pledged to rebuild trust with the public as the Executive unveiled a crackdown on different households mixing indoors.

Speaking during her first joint briefing with Arlene Foster in more than two months, the Deputy First Minister accepted that her attendance at the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey had undermined the Executive's Covid messaging.

A row with the DUP over the IRA man's cremation halted Mrs O'Neill's press conferences with the First Minister at a key point in efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Sinn Fein's vice-president conceded that the large crowd at the republican funeral earlier this summer had undermined the public health messaging around Covid-19.

A large number of people also turned out to watch the cortege passing through west Belfast in June.

Ms O'Neill and other senior members of the party attended the service at a time when restrictions had been placed on public gatherings to hamper the spread of infection.

"I do accept the public messaging about the pandemic has been undermined over the controversy over the past couple of months," the Deputy First Minister said.

"It was never my intention and I regret that. I want to rebuild trust with the public.

"We have the most challenging time ahead of us on many levels in the coming weeks and months.

"We must work together for the common good.

"We need to chart our way through what is going to be a very difficult winter."

Under the new restrictions announced on Thursday, households in Ballymena, in the area of Belfast City Council and in the Lisburn postal areas BT28 and BT29 will not be allowed to mix indoors from next week.

Ms O'Neill rejected any suggestion that the hiatus in the joint Press conferences had harmed the Executive's response to the health crisis.

The Sinn Fein vice-president said she and Mrs Foster were still out delivering the same message and that their policies around the approach to fighting the virus were aligned.

Mrs Foster, who previously demanded an apology from Mrs O'Neill, welcomed the comments and said her colleague had done the right thing.

"It is right that the Deputy First Minister has acknowledged the undermining of the public messaging as a result of what happened and the deep hurt and anger that was caused as a result of Michelle O'Neill's action," she said.

"Those who set the rules must abide by the rules."

Mrs O'Neill's comments echoed remarks she made in an interview with RTE, broadcast on Wednesday, in which she said she accepted that Stormont's efforts in getting the public health message across had been undermined by the row over Mr Storey's funeral.

The return of both leaders to the podiums prompted accusations of a DUP climbdown by TUV leader Jim Allister TUV.

Jim Allister accused the DUP of a ‘humiliating retreat'

Speaking ahead of the briefing, Mr Allister said the "extremely belated comments" were "far from the apology once demanded by Mrs Foster".

He insisted the episode was "another humiliating retreat by the DUP".

Mr Storey's funeral was investigated by police over potential breaches of social distancing rules by mourners who attended in large numbers.

Ms O'Neill initially stood by her decision to attend the service for the senior republican.

She did, however, apologise to families who lost loved ones during lockdown.