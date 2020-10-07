Michelle O'Neill warns NI public to expect more restrictions as cases rise

Circuit breaker is on the cards as Executive due to meet on Thursday

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said further restrictions should be expected in Northern Ireland, with the Executive due to discuss the timing at this Thursday's Executive meeting.

Ms O'Neill made the comments as one more death from Covid-19 was announced yesterday, bringing the total to 585.

A further 669 positive test cases were also confirmed after 4,571 tests were carried out in 24 hours.

In an earlier press conference, the Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said the public would need to "work diligently" to make sure the Christmas holidays can be safe, but said it was likely to be "very different" for families this year.

Speaking at Stormont, Ms O'Neill said she wanted to avoid a 'circuit breaker' - a short period of increased restrictions - and other measures "but unfortunately it appears they are going to be necessary".

In an open letter alongside First Minister Arlene Foster, she again urged those in the Derry City and Strabane council area to stick to the tighter rules.

In a press briefing yesterday, Dr McBride said the surge in the virus across the UK and Ireland was causing serious concern but was hopeful that localised restrictions in Northern Ireland would soon have an impact.

"If we do not see the current rate of... community transmission coming under greater control than it is, then obviously the Executive will have some difficult choices and difficult decisions in the weeks ahead," he said.

Discussing the latest figures, Chief Scientific Officer Professor Ian Young said the average number of new cases a day was now well over 500, more than doubling in the last week.

He said community transmission remained the main cause, with Derry and Strabane now seeing over 600 cases per 100,000 while Newry, Mourne and Down was over 300.

Professor Young said it wasn't possible to properly compare the current situation with the first outbreak in March, as most testing was being conducted in hospitals.

Hospital admissions, however, he said were slowly increasing in a similar manner.

In March he said the admission rate doubled every four days with an R number of around 2.8.

Today, the R rate remains around 1.8 with a hospital admissions doubling every seven or eight days.

Dr McBride declined to say if he would be advising the Executive to introduce extra restrictions this week but said they were "likely to be required".

Pressed on whether a circuit breaker could be avoided, he said the extra pressures on the health service during the winter period made it "increasingly likely than not".

With many households across Northern Ireland already discussing the Christmas holidays, Dr McBride said the festive season would be different.

"Christmas seems a very long time from now, I think it's very important that none of us plan too far ahead," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"We can't predict what the levels of community transmission are going to be over the Christmas period.

"I think it very much depends on the actions that we take... in the next number of weeks. If we do see further restrictions introduced...we may see community transmission fall to lower levels.

"I think it's undoubtedly the case that we need to recognise that Christmas for many people is a special time of year."

He continued: "I think we do need to work very diligently to make sure that the Christmas period can be a safe period for families and the interactions that all we associate with that time of year.

"I think it's very safe to say that Christmas will be very different from previous years because we still will have many of the restrictions in place that we currently have if not further restrictions at that time."

Professor Young added: "I think Christmas is a really good example of a time when the societal benefits of allowing more interaction will be much greater.

"So while I think it's likely that there will still be some restrictions in place at Christmas, I'm sure that we would wish to allow as much interaction as is possible safely at Christmas as can be achieved in the context of a very serious global epidemic."