Michelle O'Neill's refusal to endorse UK-wide Covid initiative 'reckless'

Michelle O'Neill's decision to block "necessary" public health information from being released across the UK's four nations a week before Christmas has been branded "outrageously reckless".

UUP leader Steve Aiken yesterday hit out at the Deputy First Minister after it emerged Ms O'Neill had done so, despite an appeal from Chief Medical Officer, Dr Michael McBride and Chief Scientific Officer, Professor Ian Young.

The statement, entitled Staying Safe at Christmas, had been signed by each of the chief medical officers across the UK and was to be released on social media and in newspapers as part of a "four nations approach" on December 16.

According to the Sunday Independent, which had seen the statement, the Sinn Fein vice-president refused to endorse a UK-wide position as infection rates here were growing.

It urged people to "work together to prevent the spread of the virus" and each administration would issue specific travel advice based on its own circumstances.

Over December 25 and 26 a further 20 Covid-related deaths occurred, bringing the death toll to 1,260.

Before the decision was made to scrap the initiative, Dr McBride and Prof Young advised the Executive, including Ms O'Neill and First Minister Arlene Foster, to endorse it, the newspaper reported.

In response, Sinn Fein health spokesman Colm Gildernew said that at the start of December there was a joint meeting of devolved administrations "where a joint Christmas message was discussed".

"Given our local Executive was meeting a short time after, it was not considered appropriate on this occasion to agree any joint statement that pre-empted the Executive discussion and subsequent decisions which did come, which were distinct to the North," he added.

Mr Aiken insisted it was "another outrageously reckless decision made by Sinn Fein".

Ms O'Neill had provoked the ire of unionists after accusing the DUP of working against the Executive and its public health team in handling the pandemic, prompting Mrs Foster to lay part of the blame for a six-week lockdown on Sinn Fein's presence at republican Bobby Storey's funeral amid stringent restrictions.

Mr Aiken said: "On one hand they claim that they follow public health advice, but here they have been caught out blocking important public health guidance for shameful political reasons."

He added: "Sinn Fein put ideology before public health at the Bobby Storey funeral. Once again they have placed their ideology before the interests of protecting public health."

DUP MLA Mervyn Storey also insisted that a UK joined-up approach is "necessary" and people should not be "distracted" by Sinn Fein's "cynical and erratic behaviour". He added: "Their approach is driven by short-term politics rather than public safety."

Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann yesterday called for "another huge collective effort" to push down Covid infection rates, and pleaded with the public not to attend New Year's Eve house parties. He also said he was "confident we can all pull together once again at this critical time".