Milestone: 200,000th vaccination carried out at Belfast’s SSE Arena

Jubilant healthcare workers celebrated at Belfast’s SSE Arena on Friday as they delivered the 200,000th vaccination at the massive sports and entertainment complex.

It’s an important milestone in the fight against coronavirus and a tribute to the commitment of medical and backup staff who’ve been working flat out to vaccinate as many people as possible in the shortest possible time.

More than 50 vaccinators are on duty each day at the SSE, as well as pharmacists, admin staff, lead nurse and arena staff.

Commenting on the success of the vaccination programme to date, Tanya Daly, Clinical Lead, South Eastern Trust/SSE Arena Belfast said she wanted to thank everyone involved in smashing through the 200,000 barrier.

"We are delighted at the success of the Covid-19 vaccination programme at the SSE Arena Belfast delivering the 200,000th vaccine, 80% of which are first doses,” she said.

"We would like to thank the public for coming forward and supporting the programme and we would encourage those who have not yet booked their vaccine to do so as soon as possible”.

Tanya said that it was important to remember that once someone had two doses of vaccine, they will be more than 90% protected against Covid-19.

Gillian Fleming becomes the 200,000th person to be vaccinated at the SSE

“The vaccine not only protects yourself but your loved ones too and is helping Northern Ireland on the road to recovery.

“We would also like to remind the public that vaccine appointments should only be changed if you are travelling or if you are unwell.

"You must provide full details as well as the reason for your amendment and include all supporting evidence or travel confirmation documents.

"Staff are currently receiving thousands of emails to change appointments and are finding it very difficult to cope with the volume of requests.

Gillian Fleming, (49) from Stranocum in north Antrim was the 200,00th person to receive the jab at the SSE. She told reporters she was “delighted” to get it.

But the threat from the virus remains, and the SSE Vaccination Team are continuing to push hard to deliver thousands more jabs. They expect to deliver a further 9,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine this weekend alone, a Trust spokeswoman said.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed that 4 in 5 adults have now been vaccinated across the UK as a whole.

“This is an amazing feat thanks to an extraordinary team effort,” he said.

"The vaccine is saving lives, so when it's your turn, come forward and get the jab!”