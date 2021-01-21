Military help in Northern Ireland hospitals must not be used as political football, says Swann

SF's O'Neill 'won't rule out any measures' as over 100 medics set to provide support here

Ulster Unionist Health Minister Robin Swann and Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill have both said the deployment of UK military medics in Northern Ireland hospitals must not be used as a political football.

In a sign of the depth of the crisis facing hospitals across Northern Ireland, Mr Swann yesterday announced that he had made a request for military assistance for Northern Ireland's health service, which has been accepted by the Ministry of Defence.

The Military Aid to the Civil Authorities (MACA) agreement will see over 100 medical technicians provide nursing support to a number of health trusts here during the current devastating Covid-19 surge, the peak of which is expected to last for at least another week.

Hundreds of potentially life-saving cancer operations have been postponed as a result of the rise in seriously ill Covid patients, while medics have warned they may have to ration critical care treatment amid fears the health service could become overwhelmed.

Giving her reaction to the move, Ms O'Neill told RTE News: "Any effort to make the threat posed by Covid-19 into a green and orange issue is divisive and a distraction."

She said Sinn Fein's priority is to "save lives", adding that "we do not rule out any measures".

The dramatic development came as the Department of Health announced a further 22 Covid-19 deaths and 905 newly diagnosed cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, the pressure in hospitals remains at crisis level, with 793 Covid-19 inpatients, 67 of which were in critical care beds.

At a Press briefing yesterday afternoon, Mr Swann welcomed the assistance from military personnel, which he said will help ease the burden on exhausted staff, although he refused to provide further detail on the roles that will be undertaken by the medics.

Asked whether he is concerned that dissident republicans might exploit the opportunity to launch an attack on military personnel, he said: "There has been a lot of work, we have been discussing this specific request over the last couple of weeks.

"That bit of groundwork has been done, it is ongoing and for any of those who would seek to make a target out of our health service at this point in time, I would say they better not be in Northern Ireland when they see the pressures on our communities, that are affecting every home, every community, no matter what race, religion or political persuasion.

"If anybody sees this as an opportunity to make a political statement, or even target any individual within our health service, I would say 'shame on them' and shame on anybody that has anything to do with them."

The minister was also asked whether he is expecting any resistance from within the Executive to the move, to which he said: "I sincerely hope not.

"I understand the political presentational challenges that it may bring, but what I will say to anyone who sees this, they should only see this as an opportunity to support our health service at a critical time.

"That's why I made the request that I did and it's the spirit the request was made in and it's not to make any political point, it's not about any presentational point either - it's about providing that critical support to those people working in our health service, who are under pressure and who will remain under pressure for the next number of weeks.

"It's about critical support rather than anything else."

While Ms O'Neill comments appear to suggest Sinn Fein will not oppose the deployment of military to Northern Ireland hospitals, Aontu councillor Emmet Doyle said it was "not appropriate and would cause deep division".

Mr Doyle continued: "The British Army will not been viewed by many of the people I represent as being concerned with medical care.

"The idea will go down like a tonne of bricks in many nationalist and republican areas.

"It would be more appropriate for the Department of Health to commission the services of other trained medics such as the Order of Malta or St John's Ambulance or the Red Cross who have the full support of the community.

"I am frustrated that the Minister unilaterally issued this move given the contentious nature of the request."

The DUP vice chair of the Assembly's Health Committee, Pam Cameron MLA, said it was "absolutely right that all sources of assistance are being utilised in the battle against Covid-19".

Yesterday's announcement came after Mr Swann ruled out using military to support the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service when he appeared in front of the Stormont health committee last week.

He was also asked about using military personnel to help roll out the vaccination programme but Mr Swann said a significant proportion of military reservists are already employed by the health service here, adding: "I only wish there was a battalion of ICU nurses I could call on."