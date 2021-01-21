Ministers confirm NI lockdown extension on 'worst week' for the virus

It follows a meeting of ministers on Thursday afternoon in which a proposal brought by Health Minister Robin Swann was backed and it was agreed the matter will be next reviewed on February 18.

Speaking at a press briefing in Dungannon, First Minister Arlene Foster said the decision followed a "sobering assessment" of where Northern Ireland is in fighting the pandemic. "To not press forward would risk all of the hard-won gains," she said.

The restrictions could even be extended beyond March 5 and into the Easter holidays to push down rates of transmission, a move that was highlighted as a possibility in the paper brought by Mr Swann.

Schools are closed to most pupils until after half-term in February but it's understood a paper to indicate a reopening date will be brought to the Executive meeting next week.

The first and deputy first minister said they acknowledged there must be certainty with regard to schools as soon as possible.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the issue was discussed by ministers on Thursday. "The Education Minister has indicated that he will give further urgent consideration to this in consultation with the Department of Health and will bring a paper to the Executive next week," she said.

Mrs Foster said the extension of restrictions was a necessary move due to the threat posed by Covid-19. "I appreciate that this will be disappointing to many," she said

"This is undoubtedly the most difficult of times. As an executive we are committed to taking every step to move us out of this pandemic," she said.

People in Northern Ireland "have halved the number of cases in a fortnight and day by day we are reducing that further", she said - with the Reproduction (R) number currently estimated to be at 0.65-0.85.

Mrs Foster said that 144,212 people in Northern Ireland had received their first Covid-19 vaccine as of Wednesday and people aged over 80 should be offered their first vaccine by end of this week.

It comes on what deputy first minister Michelle O'Neill described as the "worst week in terms of the virus" as hospital cases remain at high levels.

Mrs Foster added: "We need to keep pressing forward to provide our health service with the full relief and respite it needs from Covid.

The peak of Covid demand is why members of the military are to be brought in to help medical staff in Northern Ireland, she said.

When asked if it was likely that lockdown would be extended to Easter, Arlene Foster said: "We have to be proportionate and we have to only do what is necessary."

"Whilst we have announced today that these restrictions are rolling over until March 5, we will review that on February 18 because it would be very wrong to keep restrictions in place for any longer than is absolutely necessary," she said.

Ms O'Neill added: "To be very honest with the public, we don't know what will come after that... we did discuss as an Executive today the fact that there may well need to be further restrictions but it will depend on what we all do now.

"It's within our control in terms of our own behaviours around what we do in the next number of weeks to try and prevent that being the case."

It's thought lockdown restrictions could also be extended until Easter across the UK.

An extended lockdown closing non-essential retailers, keeping schools shut to most pupils and encouraging employees to work from home began after Christmas.

Family gatherings are prohibited and police enforcement has been stepped up.