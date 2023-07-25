Misinformation about Covid putting people at risk, says leading NI medic

Warning follows case of Dr Anne McCloskey who claims the pandemic did not happen

Tom Black’s warning follows a series of high-profile cases of controversial and erroneous claims about the pandemic and Covid vaccines.

The latest case involves a podcast featuring Londonderry doctor Anne McCloskey.

Dr McCloskey was suspended in 2021 following comments about Covid vaccines. Earlier this month she told the High Court that she is a victim of a “conspiracy” to prevent her from working.

In a podcast appearance this week, Dr McCloskey has claimed the pandemic “didn’t happen” and was concocted to spread “fear” and make people take vaccines to create a “digital ID” for individuals.

Dr Anne McCloskey

There has also been Covid misinformation spread by others, such as in the case of Gemma O’Doherty, who is being sued by a Cavan mother for implying her son died as a result of a Covid vaccine.

Dr Tom Black, chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) NI, said he would not be drawn on any particular case, but said Covid misinformation in general can be harmful.

Dr Tom Black

“We still have Covid cases appearing sporadically. I would still wear a mask in my surgery, as would others,” he said.

“There are also concerns that there could be another outbreak of Covid this winter. However, that may or may not happen, depending on the different variants that could emerge and other factors.

“There is no doubt that misinformation about Covid does put people at risk, particularly our elderly and vulnerable. The Covid vaccine has been brilliant and saved a lot of lives. Anyone that says otherwise is simply in denial of the facts.”

In late 2020, chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride branded misinformation regarding the pandemic an “insult” to health workers and those who died from Covid.

“This is the first pandemic that we have tried to manage in a time of social media and I think that has been part of the challenge,” he said. “More so than ever before, the disinformation, the misinformation, those that portray themselves as experts, those who use the benefit of hindsight to say ‘you should have done this’. It’s easy after the event when you know all of the characteristics of the virus you are dealing with. I think at times that has probably undermined public confidence.

“You’re managing Covid and managing the response to it, but you’re also trying to stop the false stories and baseless conspiracy theories from gaining traction.

“Unfortunately some people are spreading dangerous untruths and encouraging others to ignore vital public health advice.

“I’m aware of some malicious and harmful claims and frankly these false narratives are an insult to our hard working and dedicated health and social care workers who are giving everything and more in the fight against Covid-19, as well as the all-too-many who have already lost their lives.

“It’s time for some who should know better to wise up, grow up and catch themselves on.”