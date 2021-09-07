Mobile vaccine clinics to be set up for visitors at Balmoral Show

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics are to be set up at the Balmoral Show due to take place later this month.

The annual show close to Lisburn normally attracts around 120,000 visitors and will return in its usual format from September 22 to 25 after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The Health and Agriculture Ministers announced vaccines without appointment would be offered to those attending the show as they appealed for people to take up the offer.

Organisers for the Balmoral Show previously confirmed anyone attending would require proof of having received both doses of the vaccine or would require proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken no more than 48 hours before arriving.

It comes as the Department for Health has reported a further seven coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,748 new cases on Tuesday.

The ministers also announced additional steps are being taken to increasing vaccine uptake among the farming community with a new health check programme established.

The mobile Health Checks Programme will visit local livestock markets and community events across Northern Ireland, offering physical and mental health screening as well as Covid-19 vaccination.

“Vaccination is essential to getting through this pandemic. Initiatives to further increase take-up are continuing and these include these specific initiatives tailored for the farming and wider rural community,” said Mr Swann.

“I would urge anyone who has not already come forward for their jab to do so without delay. Vaccination protects us and the people who are close to us. Every additional vaccine helps our health service as it faces into an extremely challenging winter period.”

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots added: “I very much welcome the walk-in clinics planned for the Balmoral Show. This is one of the biggest events in the Northern Ireland calendar and those attending will have ready access to vaccination.

“I am also pleased that my Department in collaboration with the Public Health Agency and the Northern Health and Social Care Trust plan, in the coming weeks, to facilitate vaccinations in low uptake rural areas through utilising the Farm Families Health Checks staff and mobile screening vehicle.

“The last 18 months have been exceptionally difficult for our farmers and the rural community in general. Vaccination is a crucial part of our route map to better times.”