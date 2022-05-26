Monkeypox and hepatitis in children could be linked to low post-pandemic immunity

One child from Northern Ireland has undergone a liver transplant after contracting hepatitis

A concerning outbreak of monkeypox — and hepatitis in children — could be linked to changing habits as Northern Ireland emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

Medical chiefs have claimed lower immunity as a result of lockdowns and restrictions during the pandemic might explain the mystifying cases.

It comes as the Department of Health reveals that 16 children have fallen ill with hepatitis here resulting in organ failure in some cases.

“Children have been quite sick and some have required liver transplants,” Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer said.

“We are not clear at this time what is causing it.

Read more Northern Ireland health officials confirm nine cases of acute hepatitis, after child in Republic dies from illness

“The best scientific and health medics are being turned to working out what is causing this.”

Prof Sir Michael McBride pointed to a combination of factors he believes could be behind the new and rare infections here including the first monkeypox case confirmed today.

“There have been changes of behaviour as a result of coming out of the pandemic,” he speculated.

“That includes an increase in travel.”

Dr McBride couldn’t rule out even more viruses emerging.

“Monkeypox is not a new disease and is endemic in parts of western and central Africa.”

The expert insists that the variant, related to smallpox, now has a low mortality rate.

“Most people will fully recover within weeks.”

The first case was confirmed by the Public Health Agency today, however no details about the patient — who is understood to be in hospital — are known.

Dr McBride said he is confident that the virus will not become endemic in any of the places it has spread to around the world.

There are currently 79 cases in the UK including 76 in England, one in Scotland and one in Wales.

Health chiefs are urging people to know the symptoms, especially gay and bi-sexual men who have been advised to attend a gum clinic if they’ve changed their sexual partner or discovered a rash on their skin or genitals.

Parents are also being urged to know the symptoms of hepatitis in children which is baffling experts.

“It’s a diagnosis of exclusion at this point,” he said.

“We still don’t have all the answers.

“I don’t want to cause alarm, but parents need to be vigilant.

“All basic steps in terms of hand washing and hygiene are really important.”

One of the key signs of hepatitis in children includes jaundice which causes a yellow tinge in the skin and eyes.