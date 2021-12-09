More Covid restrictions for Northern Ireland being considered to tackle Omicron variant

The First Minister Paul Givan has said that “scenario planning” has begun on a range of options that the Executive are considering in order to deal with the Omicron variant “in a measured way”.

Speaking at a press conference at Stormont on Thursday morning, Mr Givan said that, come the New Year, the Omicron variant will inevitably become the dominant strain.

“Scientific experts have said that the new variant is highly transmissible, which is a cause for concern,” he said.

“Experts are concerned of the doubling rate of between two and three days and that is going to have an impact.”

The First Minister added that Northern Ireland is, however, currently “behind the curve”.

“We don’t need to be panicking but we do need to recognise that what we are being advised that this new variant is going to become a challenge for us in Northern Ireland early in new year and we need to be ready for that,” he said.

“Preparation is taking place, that’s what some of discussion at the Executive today will be, so we will have all of this thought through in terms of what is necessary and look at a range of scenarios, but we hope that we will not have to do anything.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill echoed these remarks.

She said: “We want to avoid introducing restrictions, we want to keep things open, we want to keep people safe and keep the pressure off the health service but ultimately I think it’s inevitable that at some point the Omicron variant is going to cause difficulties for our health service but also economically because I think it is going to interrupt lives if it spreads in the way which it potentially can and evidence shows from elsewhere that it will spread rapidly so that will have an impact in terms of services I would imagine.”

The First Minister said that the public should “not be distracted” with the controversy surrounding a potential Christmas party at 10 Downing Street last year.

“The public should continue to listen to the advice being given and cut through the noise,” said Mr Givan.

“The issue over what is happening in Westminster is an unhelpful distraction and it does undermine people’s credibility.”

He added that he is appealing for people to “adhere to those baseline measures that we kept in place” and that “we don’t want to enforce our way out of it” and that any enforcement lies with the Justice Minister.

The Deputy First Minister said that it is about relying on the “goodwill” of the public.

“You won’t police your way out of the pandemic,” she said.

“We’re asking for goodwill from the public and they have demonstrated that time and time again, so we are asking for that again.”