More restrictions before Christmas 'inevitable', says Swann

The health minister has said ongoing restrictions before Christmas are inevitable before measures like a vaccine and mass testing become widely available.

Robin Swann made the comments at a Stormont briefing after visiting the new Nightingale facility at Whiteabbey Hospital.

The health minister's latest update follows a war of words between the UUP and DUP MP Sammy Wilson, who told the health minister to focus on the health service instead of “destroying the economy”.

Responding on Wednesday, Mr Swann said: “The biggest threat to our economy is not restrictions or higher levels of public borrowing, it’s the virus.”

Mr Swann said he will be bringing new options “for a better Christmas season” to the Executive meeting on Thursday.

“There is real hope on the horizon, exciting progress has been made on vaccines, rapid and mass testing is closer to becoming a reality," he said.

“Treatments and knowledge of the virus have improved. These are all grounds for real optimism because Springtime is coming but it’s not here yet.

“It will still be a really tough winter and the last thing we should do now is to get complacent just because we can see those better days ahead.

“If I have to recommend further restrictions to protect our health service, I will.”

He added that options like rapid testing and enhanced contact tracing would be essential, but would not be a “magic solution” by themselves.

“We still need to do the basics in the days, weeks and months ahead. That will inevitably mean a level of restrictions because your actions today will inevitably have an influence on where we will be in two weeks time.”

It comes as the Department of Health confirmed a further 11 Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland bringing the total to 889.

Another 518 cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed after 7,767 tests were carried out on 3,276 people on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, there has been 48,229 confirmed cases in Northern Ireland.

There are currently 542 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland’s hospitals with 44 in intensive care units.

Hospital bed occupancy was recorded as 102%, while 25 intensive care unit beds remain free.

There are also 166 active outbreaks of the virus in Northern Ireland care homes.