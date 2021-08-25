More than 1,000 people sign petition calling for suspended anti-vaccine Derry doctor to be reinstated

A petition has been launched calling for a Londonderry GP who was criticised over an anti-vaccine rant to be reinstated.

Dr Anne McCloskey was suspended from practising medicine after an investigation was opened into comments she made in a video shared widely on social media.

In the clip, she claimed that “this whole hype [the pandemic] has largely been a figment of the media and the Government’s [imagination]” and that vaccines are “unapproved and unlicensed”.

The Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) confirmed that Dr McCloskey had been banned from working for all health and social care services while suspended.

A spokesperson explained: “Suspension is not an automatic occurrence when undertaking an investigation but may be necessary where there are concerns regarding patient safety and in the public interest.”

In just a matter of hours, the online petition calling for her to be reinstated to her role as a medical professional reached more than 1,000 signatures.

It has also been shared hundreds of times on social media.

Comments posted on the Change.org website under the petition said that Dr McCloskey was “being punished for telling the truth” and that the people backing her believed she was “honest and ethical in all she says and does”.

One supporter said: “I support her for telling the truth, and the Government are trying to suppress the truth.”

Another added: “When people are censored, it becomes a Third Reich Nazi State.”

Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Michael McBride, said he was “personally appalled” by the comments Dr McCloskey made in the anti-vaccine video and welcomed the investigation by HSCB.

“I know it has caused great distress to many members of the public and to health care workers, who know the reality of the Covid threat and the importance of vaccination,” Mr McBride added.

“The evidence on the effectiveness of the vaccines is irrefutable.

“On behalf of the health service, I would like to thank everyone who has come forward to get their jab and would urge others to do so without delay.”

A spokesperson for the General Medical Council confirmed that the watchdog was aware of concerns expressed in relation to the video posted by Ms McCloskey.

“We expect doctors to justify trust in the profession, and the spread of misinformation during the pandemic is a serious concern,” the spokesperson told this newspaper.

“We’ll examine any allegations to determine whether further action is required.”

The Derry GP was previously working on a seasonal basis for Western Urgent Care, which is responsible for the out-of-hours GP service in the Western Trust area.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph this week, Dr McCloskey said she “does not regret” the video, which she said she made when she was “distressed”.

She explained that she had decided to post it on social media because “as a scientist and a practising physician, I am very concerned about the safety of young people”.

“Everything I said is with the patient’s interest at heart,” she added.

Dr McCloskey also claimed that there was “something very sinister going on” but accepted she could not “prove that scientifically”.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health reported five Covid-related deaths and a further 1,771 positive cases of the virus.