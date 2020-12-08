More than 300 in PSNI off work due to Covid-19

There are 310 officers and members of staff absent from their work at the PSNI due to Covid-19, the force said yesterday

Of those currently absent, 251 are self-isolating.

The PSNI has said it will continue to “flex its resources” to meet policing demand across Northern Ireland and keep people safe.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March, the PSNI has issued 2,101 £60 COV1 penalty notices, which became defunct on November 12.

They were replaced by COV4 penalty notices, with fines starting at £200.

Police have issued a total of 923 of these across Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, 791 COV2 fines have been handed out.

These have been split between commercial notices (135) and private prohibition notices (656) issued to licensed premises or for restriction of gatherings in a private dwelling.

Forty-nine COV3 £1,000 fines have been issued to those who failed to self-isolate.

There have also been 25 COV5 penalty notices issued across Northern Ireland to businesses and/or premises for breaching regulations.

COV5 fines start at £1,000 and can rise to a maximum of £10,000.

Police also outlined that 1,476 community resolution notices have been handed out to members of the public so far.

In this instance, those found breaching public safety guidelines are given a warning instead of a fine.

The COV4 £200 fines replaced the minimum penalty notice of £60 for breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

The Northern Ireland Executive had agreed on October 8 to raise the minimum fine to £200 and fines on conviction up to £10,000.

However, the introduction of the heavier fines was delayed until November 12.

Since that date, the worst offending area has been Belfast, where 408 of the new fines were handed out to members of the public for failing to stick to the regulations.

In the Derry City and Strabane council area 119 were handed out, with 99 issued in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area.

Forty of the new fines were issued in the Causeway Coast and Glens area, 17 in Lisburn and Castlereagh, 11 in Ards and North Down, and 51 in Fermanagh and Omagh.

A total of 43 fines were handed out in Mid Ulster, 73 in Mid and East Antrim, 16 in Antrim and Newtownabbey and 64 in Newry, Mourne and Down.