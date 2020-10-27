More than 3,000 fined or warned for flouting coronavirus pandemic regulations

Hospitals say they are approaching breaking point as total number of deaths reaches 658

Concern: Some patients and staff at the Ulster Hospital tested positive for the virus

More than 3,000 fines and warnings related to coronavirus regulations have now been issued by the PSNI during the pandemic.

The 3,118 total includes 45 fines of £1,000 for failure to self-isolate.

The PSNI figures revealed there have also been 1,598 penalty notices, 1,075 community resolution notices and 400 prohibition notices handed out since March.

The vast majority of the fines or warnings were issued in the Belfast City Council area (1,327).

Next was Derry City and Strabane (503), followed by Newry, Mourne and Down (240), Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (236), Antrim and Newtownabbey (169) and Fermanagh and Omagh (167).

The figures have been revealed as the pressure on hospitals approaches breaking point, with Antrim Area Hospital warning last night it is currently "operating beyond capacity".

The Northern Trust has asked the public not to come to the hospital's emergency department unless urgent medical attention is required due to overcrowding.

"The hospital is now operating beyond capacity," a spokesperson said.

"As we are clearly in the midst of the second Covid surge with many very ill patients in our hospital, we ask all patients who are fit to be discharged and assessed as requiring a community bed to accept the first bed identified as being available."

There were five more deaths as a result of Covid-19 yesterday, bringing the death toll here from the virus to 658.

Three of the deaths occurred in hospital in the Belfast area and included one man aged between 60-79, one man aged 80 and over and one woman aged 80 and over.

The other deaths were a woman aged 80 and over in hospital in the Derry City and Strabane council area and a woman aged between 40 and 59 in hospital in Ards and North Down.

A further 727 cases of Covid-19 have also been confirmed since Sunday. And over the past seven days 6,828 people have tested positive for the virus, including 1,714 in the Belfast council area and 810 in Derry City and Strabane.

There are currently 342 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals, with 39 in intensive care units.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 96%, with just nine intensive care unit beds remaining free.

Cases continued to rise over the weekend despite tougher restrictions introduced by the Executive.

And further concerns over the health service's ability to cope as cases soar were raised after a ward at Ulster Hospital in Dundonald had to close to new admissions due to patients and staff being affected by Covid-19.

The South Eastern Health Trust confirmed that two patients and seven members of staff at the Ulster Hospital had tested positive for Covid-19 by 10.30am yesterday, though the numbers involved could be higher once testing is completed.

Nine other patients are self-isolating and Ward 16 at the hospital remains closed to new admissions and visitors.

"The staff members who have tested positive are all following public health guidance and are self-isolating at home. Additional infection prevention and control measures are in place to contain any further spread," a spokeswoman said.

"We would like to reassure all patients and members of the public attending the Ulster Hospital that it is safe to do so. Relatives of patients in Ward 16 should contact the ward directly if they have any queries."

The situation was described as "fluid" and an indication of exact numbers affected was unavailable.

Alliance health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw MLA called on the Department of Health to ensure resources are available for extra staff and infection control measures after the outbreak.

MLA Paula Bradshaw

"My thoughts are with all of those affected by this outbreak," she said.

"Clearly everyone is doing their utmost to avoid such situations, but the nature of the virus means it is difficult to detect before it spreads.

"The staff in some locations are working under extraordinary pressure given there were already high numbers of vacancies in some areas and these have been exacerbated by the need for others to self-isolate.

"I would urge the department to redouble its efforts to ensure the resources are there to cover vacancies and implement infection control measures."

Meanwhile, The Bishop of Down and Connor issued an urgent appeal on behalf of healthcare workers. Bishop Noel Treanor made his plea at St Peter's Cathedral in Belfast.

He said as well as coronavirus, there was "the virus of self-centred, heedless egocentrism" and urged people to adopt "thoughtfulness for all".

"Acting together, with thoughtfulness, we can save lives, lower the infection rate, protect our heath workers and face down fear," he said.

And DUP MLA Alex Easton has called on the Health Minister to immediately scrap car parking charges for health staff, describing the charges as an "easy way for the trusts to make money" from staff.