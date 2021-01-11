More than 90,000 vaccines given in NI

Most involve health service staff and care home residents and their carers.

More than 90,000 vaccines have been delivered to people in Northern Ireland.

The latest figures show that 91,954 jabs have been deployed, the Department of Health said.

A total of 68,664 have had a first dose, involving health service staff and care home residents and staff.

Another 13,949 have received a second dose, mainly care homes where 55% of homes have had second doses.

A total of 9,341 have already been vaccinated by GPs.

Health trusts are running seven regional centres, providing the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to health and social care staff and to care homes via mobile teams.

Domiciliary workers from the independent sector can receive the inoculation at the vaccination centres.

They may pose a risk to elderly or vulnerable people if they transmit the virus during a visit to someone’s home.

GP clinics across the country are vaccinating the over-80s this week using the Oxford-AstraZeneca medication.

That process is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Supplies of a third vaccine, made by Moderna, are expected by spring.

The intention is to protect the most vulnerable parts of society first then launch a second phase targeting younger members of the general population.

The department said: “There is no doubt that demand remains strong for the vaccine and this will continue to be met in a planned and phased manner.

“It is a constant process to manage the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which comes in large batches, in order to avoid unnecessary waste of this valuable product.

“It is normal to move sessions around to maximise the use of the vaccine – so staff will usually be contacted to confirm their sessions.

“Flexibility is essential.”

A medical professional body has backed chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride’s decision to prioritise the first doses of vaccine.

The Academy of Medical Royal Colleges is the coordinating body for the UK and Ireland’s 23 medical royal colleges and faculties.

Dr McBride said: “The UK-wide decision to reschedule second doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is in line with the authorisation and approval of the MHRA and expert advice of the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

“It will protect the greatest number of at risk people in the shortest possible time and will have the greatest impact on reducing mortality, severe disease and hospitalisations and in protecting the health service.”