Mum who died from Covid-19 went above and beyond the call of duty... she was a hero for us all, says family of Co Tyrone carer

The children of a "hero" carer who passed away after contracting Covid-19 have said she was always passionate about her work.

Fintona mother-of-four Martina McCarron died in the South West Acute Hospital in Co Fermanagh six days ago on April 15. She had been admitted on Good Friday.

It is understood she was off work at the time of her illness.

Mrs McCarron worked as a carer locally for over two decades and was a "valued member" of the Omagh team of NW Care, who said she "was and will always be one of our heroes".

Her children Seamus, Paul, Kevin and Mary paid tribute to their mum's "fantastic sense of humour" and told how she "really enjoyed making the people she cared for giggle".

They also told how friends and neighbours lined the route as her remains were taken from the family home to her final resting place in St Lawrence's Cemetery in the village.

Mrs McCarron's children said their mother went beyond the call of duty.

"Martina worked as a carer for over 20 years with various companies, the most recent being NW Care, and she was so passionate about her work," a family statement said.

"She had a fantastic sense of humour and really enjoyed making the people she cared for giggle to forget whatever pain they were in.

"She was such a caring lady that she went above and beyond the call of duty.

"She got to know the people she cared with on a personal level to the point where she would ring them to ensure they were okay, as she was genuinely worried if they were ill or members of their family were going through something difficult."

They revealed that Mrs McCarron "counted the people she cared for as family and was always ready to lend an ear".

"On endless occasions mum would visit her clients as friends out of hours to ensure they were okay or to deliver a gift that she thought they would like," they said.

"Due to being a carer, mum became greatly loved and respected by the community of Fintona and the surrounding areas and everyone thought very fondly of her.

"She enjoying helping the community beyond home help as she previously made funeral dinners and cleaned the church.

"She enjoyed anything that could be done behind the scenes."

For Mrs McCarron, a Draperstown native who moved to Fintona in 1976 when she married husband Packie, family was of paramount importance - and she particularly loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"We were mum's priority at all times and she constantly put herself last to ensure we were all happy and was happy to do this," her sons and daughter said.

"Mum never once looked for anything in return and she would act flippant if you tried to thank her."

They added: "Family was everything to our mother and she doted on her seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, often taking a week off work in summer to fully enjoy their company.

"We'd dare say the best part of the holidays for the children was when mum made her famous French toast - they could never get enough."

Mrs McCarron's children expressed their gratitude to those who cared for their mother and to "all front line workers who are currently putting themselves at risk". They said that in her memory, donations were made in lieu of flowers to 'Cash for Scrubs Omagh and Fermanagh Area', c/o McAtees Funeral Directors.

Mrs McCarron's employer NW Care said she was a "valued member" of its Omagh team and described her death as "a huge loss to us all and the wider community to which she passionately served".

It added: "Martina was and will always be one of our heroes so when you're clapping health and social care workers, please share a thought for her and her loving family."

A memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at a later date