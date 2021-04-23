Mums-to-be in NI to be offered alternative jab to AstraZeneca

Pregnant women can opt for appointments in centres where Pfizer vaccine is available

People queuing to receive vaccines at the Covid-19 vaccination centre in the SSE Arena in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Pregnant women in Northern Ireland are to be offered an alternative Covid-19 vaccine to the AstraZeneca jab.

Dr Alan Stout, from the British Medical Association, said plans are being developed which will see expectant mums offered an appointment at a trust vaccination centre, where the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available.

It comes after NHS England said in a letter to GP practices that "pregnant women in eligible cohorts who have yet to receive a Covid-19 vaccination should be offered the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine" following new advice from regulators that all pregnant women can receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

Officials are ramping up measures to keep the novel coronavirus under control as Northern Ireland moves into the next stage of lifting lockdown measures.

From today, close contact services can reopen, while driving lessons and tests can resume. Competitive outdoor sport for up to 100 people can begin again and outdoor visitor attractions can also reopen.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: "Thanks to the efforts of people across Northern Ireland, we are now ready to mark another steady but important step forward on our road to recovery. Our focus as we move out of restrictions has been on young people, families, well-being, and restarting our economy.

"The relaxations that are now coming into effect, and those that will follow before the end of the month, will make an enormous difference to the well-being of people and our economic recovery.

"I am grateful and proud to see the impressive levels of innovation and energy from businesses and organisations, across all sectors, to ensure a safe and smooth re-opening of services and activities. We must all continue to do our bit to stop the spread of Covid-19 to enable us to keep moving forward."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: "The success of our vaccination programme, coupled with the efforts of the public, has enabled us to make good headway and we are beginning to see the benefits as we gradually restart our society.

"These next steps represent more positive progress. The relaxations coming into effect - from the reopening of our hairdressers, to the resumption of competitive sport - are good news for people's physical and emotional wellbeing. And it's great news for those businesses and workers who will be able to restart.

"Incredible work has taken place across sectors to ensure they are operating in the safest possible environment. We must all do everything we can to stay on top of the virus and support more progress."

Yesterday, Northern Ireland recorded three deaths linked to Covid-19, while another 120 positive cases of the virus were confirmed.

There were 47 Covid-19 inpatients, of which seven were in intensive care, while four care homes were dealing with an active outbreak of the virus.

Meanwhile, 1,195,663 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, of which 883,813 were first doses and 311,850 were second doses.

At the same time, the Northern Trust announced that the Whiteabbey Nightingale, which offered inpatient enhanced rehabilitation for Covid-19 patients, has been stood down for Covid-19 referrals as a result of the reduction in people recovering from the virus.

However, due to the overwhelming success of the unit, which was the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, the facility and its specialist staff, will remain in place and become a regional non-Covid enhanced rehabilitation unit.

Work is under way to explore the next patient cohort who will benefit from the valuable rehabilitation service while it can revert back to a Covid-19 service if required.

"The staff at the hospital have provided exceptional levels of nursing and enhanced therapy care during a time of immense pressure and I thank everyone involved for their commitment and dedication during these exceptional times," said Health Minister Robin Swann.