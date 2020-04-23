Murphy says Bishop's comments 'regrettable' after he accused politicians of 'struggling to get things right' over cemeteries

Finance Minister Conor Murphy during the daily media broadcast in the Long Gallery at Parliament Buildings, Stormont on Thursday. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said comments made by the Bishop of Derry, Dr Donal McKeown, regarding the reopening of Northern Ireland’s cemeteries were “regrettable”.

Bishop McKeown told BBC Radio Foyle on Thursday that politicians were “struggling to get things right” and wished to see the logic behind the decision to close cemeteries.

Speaking during Thursday afternoon’s daily Covid-19 conference at Stormont Castle, Sinn Fein’s Mr Murphy stated that the Bishop had characterised the differing views between the parties on cemeteries as “political infighting”.

He added that if Bishop McKeown reconsidered his choice of words “he might come up with something different”.

“The Executive discusses these things on a very regular basis,” Mr Murphy said.

“What we’re grappling with here in terms of these decisions are issues of life and death, probably issues that no Executive since the Good Friday Agreement has dealt with.

“These are very challenging issues and they challenge us all individually and they challenge us collectively as an Executive.

“We debate these out with the overarching principle to try and do the best we can to save lives. That is our guiding principle in this.”

Bishop Donal McKeown

The Newry and Armagh MLA added that the Executive is “hugely sympathetic” to those who want to visit their loved one’s graves.

“The key message has been stay at home to save lives, only make necessary journeys and if you do so practice social distancing, and we are told and the evidence shows that that key message and approach has worked,” continued Mr Murphy.

“We have always built into the regulations that we have room for review and we continue to review that.

“We also take into account the pressures that undoubtedly that puts individuals in society under and, of course, I have no doubt we will discuss that tomorrow.

“These are very serious issues and they shouldn't be done an injustice by trying to characterise them as squabbling within the Executive or political infighting.

“These are some of the most important decisions any Minister, certainly in the last 20 or 25 years, has partaken in this institution.”