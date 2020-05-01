Musical treat for Belfast care home as Voice UK star David Jackson plays a surprise gig for residents

Nursing staff and residents waved their arms in the air and danced together as Dave sang

Singer David Jackson, a former contestant on The Voice UK, entertains staff and residents with an impromptu concert outside Clifton Nursing Home in north Belfast yesterday

Residents and staff at a care home in north Belfast were serenaded by a special visitor yesterday - The Voice UK's David Jackson.

The south Belfast singer, who gained a following after appearing as a contestant on the hit ITV talent show in 2017, played an outdoor acoustic gig at Clifton Nursing Home yesterday.

Care home manager Amanda Horne told the Belfast Telegraph the surprise appearance by the talented singer lifted everyone's spirits at the home, which currently cares for 87 residents.

Included in the set list was a Dolly Parton favourite.

"All the residents sat outside and he played a mixture of songs - one of them was Jolene. There was a bubble machine. The residents were clapping, smiling... they were all happy," she said.

Staff wearing face masks and gloves as part of their personal protection equipment (PPE) clapped and sang along.

Amanda said she had no idea that David would be making the visit to Clifton House, leaving her as shocked and delighted as the residents.

"I had no idea it was going to happen. It was organised by another staff member," she added.

"It really lifted people's spirits."

The care manager said the one-man concert had brought joy to the residents, who remain unable to have their loved ones visit them in person as the lockdown continues.

"It can be lonely for them, but we're trying to keep things as normal as we can," explained Amanda.

"We're doing FaceTime with them and families and a lot of staff have given families their own mobile numbers so they can stay in touch and know how their loved ones are doing."

She said it had been great to welcome the singer to Clifton House. "Everyone was delighted and enjoyed it so much," she said.