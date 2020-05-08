Muted but respectful celebrations mark VE Day milestone in Northern Ireland

First Minister Arlene Foster joins Brian Johnson and members from Lisbellaw and South Fermanagh World War Society as they sound a Second World War air raid siren over Enniskillen in tribute to NHS and other key workers ahead of VE Day commenorations. Presseye Roy Crawford

PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/05/2020 Two RAF Typhoon jets fly over Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 8th 2020 to mark the start of V.E Day celebrations across Northern Ireland.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/05/2020 Organised by he East End Great war Society members gathered at the War Memorial on the Woodstock Road this morning to remember those who had fallen in the two World Wars and to celebrate and mark VE Day. Wreaths were laid by various associations. Speachs were made and bugler Jonathan Spence marked the minutes silence by playing the Last Post.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/05/2020 Organised by he East End Great war Society members gathered at the War Memorial on the Woodstock Road this morning to remember those who had fallen in the two World Wars and to celebrate and mark VE Day. Wreaths were laid by various associations. Speachs were made and bugler Jonathan Spence marked the minutes silence by playing the Last Post.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/05/2020 Organised by he East End Great war Society members gathered at the War Memorial on the Woodstock Road this morning to remember those who had fallen in the two World Wars and to celebrate and mark VE Day. Wreaths were laid by various associations. Speachs were made and bugler Jonathan Spence marked the minutes silence by playing the Last Post.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/05/2020 Organised by he East End Great war Society members gathered at the War Memorial on the Woodstock Road this morning to remember those who had fallen in the two World Wars and to celebrate and mark VE Day. Wreaths were laid by various associations. Speachs were made and bugler Jonathan Spence marked the minutes silence by playing the Last Post.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/05/2020 Organised by he East End Great war Society members gathered at the War Memorial on the Woodstock Road this morning to remember those who had fallen in the two World Wars and to celebrate and mark VE Day. Wreaths were laid by various associations. Speachs were made and bugler Jonathan Spence marked the minutes silence by playing the Last Post.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/05/2020 Organised by he East End Great war Society members gathered at the War Memorial on the Woodstock Road this morning to remember those who had fallen in the two World Wars and to celebrate and mark VE Day. Wreaths were laid by various associations. Speachs were made and bugler Jonathan Spence marked the minutes silence by playing the Last Post.

Organised by he East End Great War Society members gathered at the War Memorial on the Woodstock Road this morning to remember those who had fallen in the two World Wars and to celebrate and mark VE Day

Organised by he East End Great war Society members gathered at the War Memorial on the Woodstock Road on Friday morning to remember those who had fallen in the two world wars and to celebrate and mark VE Day. Wreaths were laid and bugler Jonathan Spence marked the minute's silence by playing the Last Post. Pacemaker

Handout photo dated 08/05/20 issued by the MoD of the Royal Air Force Red Arrows flying past the statue of former prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill in Parliament Square, to thank Second World War Veterans and to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday May 8, 2020. Photo credit should read: SAC Connor Tierney/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Members from the Inveraray Royal British Legion head to the war memorial in Inveraray, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. See PA story MEMORIAL VE. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

A cross is placed at the war memorial in Inveraray, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. See PA story MEMORIAL VE. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

A restored Second World War amphibious DUKW vehicle drives through Helpston near Peterborough, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. See PA story MEMORIAL VEDay. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

RETRANSMISSION - adding name. Local Royal British Legion branch chairman, Eric Howden, 75, lowers his standard in respect during a two minute silence in Redcar, North Yorkshire, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. See PA story MEMORIAL VE . Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

RETRANSMISSION - adding name. Local Royal British Legion branch chairman, Eric Howden, 75, lowers his standard in respect during a two minute silence in Redcar, North Yorkshire, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. See PA story MEMORIAL VE . Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

John and Kate Conder dance outside their house in Helpston near Peterborough, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. See PA story MEMORIAL VEDay. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 8th May 2020 - First Minister Arlene Foster joins Brian Johnson and members from Lisbellaw and South Fermanagh World War Society as they sound a WW2 air raid siren last night over Enniskillen in tribute to NHS and other key workers. Commemorations in Northern Ireland will take place today to mark the 75th anniversary of VE day. Photo by Roy Crawford. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 8th May 2020 - First Minister Arlene Foster joins Brian Johnson and members from Lisbellaw and South Fermanagh World War Society as they sound a WW2 air raid siren over Enniskillen in tribute to NHS and other key workers. Photo by Roy Crawford

Piper Louise Marshall plays at dawn along Edinburgh's Portobello Beach overlooking the Firth of Forth on the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. See PA story MEMORIAL VE. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The residents of Cambrian Road in Chester dress up in 1945 clothing and have a social distancing tea party to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. Although large-scale public events are unable to go ahead because of coronavirus retrictions, tributes will be paid by politicians and members of the royal family, as well as through a host of other events as the nation remembers those who fought and died in the Second World War. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The residents of Cambrian Road in Chester dress up in 1945 clothing and have a social distancing tea party to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. Although large-scale public events are unable to go ahead because of coronavirus retrictions, tributes will be paid by politicians and members of the royal family, as well as through a host of other events as the nation remembers those who fought and died in the Second World War. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

A resident of Cambrian Road in Chester dresses up in 1945 clothing to join in a social distancing tea party to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. Although large-scale public events are unable to go ahead because of coronavirus retrictions, tributes will be paid by politicians and members of the royal family, as well as through a host of other events as the nation remembers those who fought and died in the Second World War. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The residents of Cambrian Road in Chester dress up in 1945 clothing and have a social distancing tea party to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. Although large-scale public events are unable to go ahead because of coronavirus retrictions, tributes will be paid by politicians and members of the royal family, as well as through a host of other events as the nation remembers those who fought and died in the Second World War. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Sergeant David Beveridge fires a Gun Salute from the ramparts of Edinburgh Castle, to mark the start of the two-minute silence on the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. See PA story MEMORIAL VE. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Local Royal British Legion branch chairman, Eric Howden, 75, carries his standard in Redcar, in North Yorkshire, where local residents held a two minute silence to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. See PA story MEMORIAL VE . Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

A wreath laid after people observe a two-minute silence at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. See PA story MEMORIAL VE. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire

Staff at the deserted National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, observe a two minutes' silence to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Mark Ellis, head of visitor experience, laid a wreath. Normally the Arboretum would welcome around 10,000 visitors to mark such an occasion. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. See PA story MEMORIAL VE. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire

People observe a two-minute silence in Trafalgar Square in London, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

People observe a two-minute silence in Trafalgar Square in London, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

People wave the Union flag after a two-minute silence in Trafalgar Square in London, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

People applaud following a two-minute silence in Trafalgar Square in London, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A woman dressed with Union flag colours after a two-minute silence in Trafalgar Square in London, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A restored Second World War amphibious DUKW vehicle drives through Helpston near Peterborough, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. See PA story MEMORIAL VEDay. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Royal British Legion standard bearer Richard Hignett lowers the standard during the two minutes' silence outside his home in Royal Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire, while remain socially distanced, during a day of events to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. Although large-scale public events are unable to go ahead because of coronavirus restrictions, tributes are being be paid by politicians and members of the royal family, as well as through a host of other events as the nation remembers those who fought and died in the Second World War. See PA story MEMORIAL VE. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

A man and a woman move a chair ahead of their street's celebrations in Duncan Avenue, Redcar, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. See PA story MEMORIAL VE . Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Iain Lindsay(r) and Eric Lionnet alongside Gordon McInnes(c) from the Inveraray Royal British Legion as they lead a short service as they observe a two-minute silence at the war memorial in Inveraray, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. See PA story MEMORIAL VE. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Derek Herbert a Sir Winston Churchill impersonator from Little Neston, Wirral is dressed up to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2020. See PA story MEMORIAL VE. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Members of the East End Great War Society gathered at the War Memorial on the Woodstock Road to remember those who had fallen in the two World Wars and to celebrate and mark VE Day.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/05/2020 Two RAF Typhoon jets fly over Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 8th 2020 to mark the start of V.E Day celebrations across Northern Ireland.

Two RAF Typhoon jets fly over Belfast, northern Ireland on May 8th 2020 to mark V.E Day (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A member of the East End Great War Society at the War Memorial on the Woodstock Road yesterday

It was an ironic way to celebrate 75 years of freedom.

With the lockdown still in place, celebrations and commemorations of a milestone VE Day were obviously muted in Northern Ireland as people remembered the official surrender of Nazi Germany to the Allied forces on May 8, 1945.

For a brief moment, however, they were particularly noisy as two RAF Typhoon fighter jets roared across the skies of Belfast, with one of them flown by a Downpatrick pilot.

Two RAF Typhoon jets fly low over Belfast

Down on the ground, millions fell silent for two minutes at 11am to remember those who served as well as the price so many people paid for freedom.

But while large-scale public events were unable to go ahead, patriotic neighbourhoods battled on regardless, making the best of the situation by holding street tea parties and sharing pictures using the hashtag #StayAtHomeParty.

Colourful events in Bushmills

At 3pm there was a UK-wide toast when housebound revellers raised their glasses to mark the day fighting against the Nazis came to an end, while a local piper played via the council's media channels.

In Belfast, planned events had included a concert at St Anne's Cathedral in the city centre and an afternoon tea for veterans in City Hall.

Colourful events in Belfast

A video message from 100-year-old World War Two veteran Teddy Dixon was broadcast on Belfast City Council's social media platforms, while a VE Day message from Lord-Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle was shared on Belfast City Council's Twitter.

Members of the East End Great War Society gathered at the war memorial at Belfast's Woodstock Road, careful to observe social distancing guidelines.

Wreaths were laid by several associations and bugler Jonathan Spence marked the silence by playing the Last Post. Enniskillen Castle was illuminated in red by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council on Friday night.

A woman stops on the pavement in Belfast to observe the minute’s silence

Two beams of light will also be projected into the night sky over Enniskillen until Sunday to form a symbolic 'V' sign beacon of hope, while on Thursday evening, a World War Two siren was sounded during the "clap for carers".

World War 2: VE - Day. Decorations on North Boundary Street, Shankill Road, Belfast. (08/05/1945)

World War 2: VE - Day. Crowd listening to Prime Minister Winston Churchill's broadcast at Belfast City Hall. (08/05/1945)

World War 2: VE - Day. Selling flags and bunting, High Street, Belfast. (05/05/1945)

World War 2: VE - Day. Celebrations, Ulidia Clothing Company. (07/05/1945)

World War 2: VE - Day. Childrens' party marching along Royal Avenue, Belfast. (08/05/1945)

Likewise in North Down, a World War Two siren sounded to remember the dead, while in Londonderry the city's role during the war years was remembered in a new online collection that was launched on the Tower Museum's website on Friday.

Mid and East Antrim Council asked people to "join in the wartime spirit and decorate their homes - and themselves - in 1945 Garden Party style, all while following the public health rules on social distancing of course."

UK-wide events on Friday included a public singalong of Dame Vera Lynn's We'll Meet Again, a song synonymous with World War Two.

Prince Charles and Camilla at Balmoral

Elsewhere, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall each laid a wreath at a memorial near Balmoral.

Charles wore Highland Day Dress - a Hunting Stewart kilt with a Gordon Highlanders tie and lapel badge - as well as wearing medals and neck order.

The Duchess of Cornwall placed spring flowers on the memorial, which were picked personally by Her Royal Highness from the garden at Birkhall.

Veterans and members of the public, unable to gather by their local war memorials as normal, quietly reflected in their own homes and joined in online commemorations.

The anniversary was also marked with virtual street parties that took place across Northern Ireland and the UK.

In a special message broadcast on the Royal British Legion's livestream on Friday morning, Dame Vera gave her thanks to the wartime generation.

In a letter to veterans, the Prime Minister assured them that despite the ongoing lockdown, their efforts to defeat a "ruthless enemy" would not be forgotten.

"On this anniversary, we are engaged in a new struggle against the coronavirus which demands the same spirit of national endeavour that you exemplified 75 years ago," said Mr Johnston.

"We cannot pay our tribute with the parades and street celebrations we enjoyed in the past; your loved ones may be unable to visit in person," he said in the missive.

"But please allow us, your proud compatriots, to be the first to offer our gratitude, our heartfelt thanks and our solemn pledge: you will always be remembered."

The Queen commemorated the 75th anniversary with a televised address to the nation.

It was broadcast on the BBC at 9pm - the exact moment her father, King George VI, gave a radio address 75 years ago.

The UK government had moved the traditional early May bank holiday from Monday to Friday, May 8 to allow celebrations to take place.