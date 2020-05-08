Muted but respectful celebrations mark VE Day milestone in Northern Ireland
It was an ironic way to celebrate 75 years of freedom.
With the lockdown still in place, celebrations and commemorations of a milestone VE Day were obviously muted in Northern Ireland as people remembered the official surrender of Nazi Germany to the Allied forces on May 8, 1945.
For a brief moment, however, they were particularly noisy as two RAF Typhoon fighter jets roared across the skies of Belfast, with one of them flown by a Downpatrick pilot.
Down on the ground, millions fell silent for two minutes at 11am to remember those who served as well as the price so many people paid for freedom.
But while large-scale public events were unable to go ahead, patriotic neighbourhoods battled on regardless, making the best of the situation by holding street tea parties and sharing pictures using the hashtag #StayAtHomeParty.
At 3pm there was a UK-wide toast when housebound revellers raised their glasses to mark the day fighting against the Nazis came to an end, while a local piper played via the council's media channels.
In Belfast, planned events had included a concert at St Anne's Cathedral in the city centre and an afternoon tea for veterans in City Hall.
A video message from 100-year-old World War Two veteran Teddy Dixon was broadcast on Belfast City Council's social media platforms, while a VE Day message from Lord-Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle was shared on Belfast City Council's Twitter.
Members of the East End Great War Society gathered at the war memorial at Belfast's Woodstock Road, careful to observe social distancing guidelines.
Wreaths were laid by several associations and bugler Jonathan Spence marked the silence by playing the Last Post. Enniskillen Castle was illuminated in red by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council on Friday night.
Two beams of light will also be projected into the night sky over Enniskillen until Sunday to form a symbolic 'V' sign beacon of hope, while on Thursday evening, a World War Two siren was sounded during the "clap for carers".
Likewise in North Down, a World War Two siren sounded to remember the dead, while in Londonderry the city's role during the war years was remembered in a new online collection that was launched on the Tower Museum's website on Friday.
Mid and East Antrim Council asked people to "join in the wartime spirit and decorate their homes - and themselves - in 1945 Garden Party style, all while following the public health rules on social distancing of course."
UK-wide events on Friday included a public singalong of Dame Vera Lynn's We'll Meet Again, a song synonymous with World War Two.
Elsewhere, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall each laid a wreath at a memorial near Balmoral.
Charles wore Highland Day Dress - a Hunting Stewart kilt with a Gordon Highlanders tie and lapel badge - as well as wearing medals and neck order.
The Duchess of Cornwall placed spring flowers on the memorial, which were picked personally by Her Royal Highness from the garden at Birkhall.
Veterans and members of the public, unable to gather by their local war memorials as normal, quietly reflected in their own homes and joined in online commemorations.
The anniversary was also marked with virtual street parties that took place across Northern Ireland and the UK.
In a special message broadcast on the Royal British Legion's livestream on Friday morning, Dame Vera gave her thanks to the wartime generation.
In a letter to veterans, the Prime Minister assured them that despite the ongoing lockdown, their efforts to defeat a "ruthless enemy" would not be forgotten.
"On this anniversary, we are engaged in a new struggle against the coronavirus which demands the same spirit of national endeavour that you exemplified 75 years ago," said Mr Johnston.
"We cannot pay our tribute with the parades and street celebrations we enjoyed in the past; your loved ones may be unable to visit in person," he said in the missive.
"But please allow us, your proud compatriots, to be the first to offer our gratitude, our heartfelt thanks and our solemn pledge: you will always be remembered."
The Queen commemorated the 75th anniversary with a televised address to the nation.
It was broadcast on the BBC at 9pm - the exact moment her father, King George VI, gave a radio address 75 years ago.
The UK government had moved the traditional early May bank holiday from Monday to Friday, May 8 to allow celebrations to take place.