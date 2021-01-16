My heart sank when I saw 26 people died in one day: Robin Swann

He tells of agony over NI's highest daily figure yet and warns restrictions unlikely to be eased

Health Minister Robin Swann has said his "heart sank" when he saw that a further 26 people had died from coronavirus, the highest daily figure yet - as he warned restrictions are unlikely to be eased at the end of the current lockdown.

The grim milestone was announced by the Department of Health yesterday, bringing its total to 1,559, while a further 1,052 positive test cases were also reported.

Although the R rate has now dropped to 0.7, Mr Swann said persistently high positive cases and hospital admissions remained a concern and it was "highly unlikely" that restrictions will be eased completely in February.

A tough six-week lockdown was imposed on Boxing Day lasting until February 6, with the arrangements to be reviewed by the Executive next Thursday.

In a statement, Mr Swann said the public must stay at home to bring the virus under control.

"As I opened today's Covid-19 daily report my heart sank. A further 26 families added to those who have already been bereaved by Covid," he said.

"Once again, I would like to extend my sympathies to all the families that have been devastated throughout the course of the pandemic.

"While there has been some reduction in cases, now is not the time to ease up in our fightback against the virus.

"Our health service is facing unparalleled pressures and those who work for it are already exhausted and traumatised."

Mr Swann said the time lag between people getting Covid and needing hospital treatment was now being reflected in admissions and increased deaths.

"The pressures will continue throughout this month and beyond," he said.

"Every one of us can help carry the health service through this. That means staying at home and doing all those things that stop the virus spreading. Keep following the restrictions and the public health advice - our health workers are relying on you.

"Of course, if you need medical attention, please do not delay in seeking it."

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Swann said it did not seem possible that things would return to normal in the coming weeks.

"We're still looking at 1,000 average positive cases a day, that's high numbers. We're still looking at massive numbers in our hospitals, over 840 people still in hospital," he said.

Asked when the public can expect that the current restrictions might be lifted, he said: "I wouldn't want to say we'll be in this format of this lockdown for another eight to 10 weeks, but will I say that we'll go back to complete normality? No.

"I don't think I can, I don't think I will because I don't think we can when we see those high numbers of positive cases."

A weekly bulletin compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) suggested virus-linked deaths have passed 2,000.

Nisra figures provide a more complete picture than Department of Health statistics, which focus primarily on hospital deaths and those who tested positive for the virus.

Mr Swann urged the public to have more patience in the coming months to allow the mass vaccination programme time to have an effect.

Around 133,831 vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland so far, including 19,264 doses.

Earlier yesterday, a joint warning was issued by the Chief Medical Officers in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland who said they were "gravely concerned" about "unsustainably high" infection rates.

Dr Michael McBride and Dr Tony Holohan said the current strain on both health services could not continue. Both CMOs strongly urged people to stay at home and avoid unnecessary journeys, including cross-border travel.

They said: "Many of the patients admitted to hospital in January have been under the age of 65 years. Covid-19 can affect us all, regardless of age or underlying condition. It highlights the need for us all to protect one another by staying at home. Not only will you keep yourself and your loved ones safe, but also help to save lives and avoid more preventable Covid-19 admissions to our currently struggling healthcare systems."

Seeking to reinforce this message at Stormont, plans are also underway to allow MLAs to participate in Assembly business remotely.

Meanwhile, representatives of the retail sector met with the First and Deputy First Minister to discuss the ongoing response to the pandemic.

Yesterday, the UK Government announced it will suspend the travel corridor system until at least February 15, coming into effect at 4am on Monday.

Travel corridors operate on a four-nation basis, and it means Northern Ireland will remove approximately 64 countries, islands and territories on the list. Exemptions will only include the critical flow of goods, essential services or Government work.

Dr McBride, the CMO, said the system was originally designed to protect against SARS-COV-2 rather than variants of Covid-19, but the measure would allow time to develop a new system. An amended list of exemptions is expected to be published over the weekend. This is not likely to remove the exemption for the Common Travel Area between the UK and Ireland.