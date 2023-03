‘My husband was killed by a disease he didn’t believe was real’ – former Strabane DJ Joe McCarron’s widow on his death from Covid

Una McCarron, whose husband died last September, says he was brainwashed to believe Covid virus was a hoax

Una McCarron, seen here with her dog Roxy, has spoken for the first time about her husband Joe’s death

Rodney Edwards Sun 27 Mar 2022 at 03:30