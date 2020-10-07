Mystery of Northern Ireland's alarming spike in cases of Covid-19

Stormont expert says surge that's outstripping even US, Spain and France 'difficult to explain'

Northern Ireland's Chief Scientific Adviser can't explain the specific reasons behind the mysterious and rapid spike in positive Covid-19 cases.

In the last seven days there have been 4,417 positive tests.

We have a higher seven-day rolling average of new cases per million people than countries such as the United States, Spain, and France.

The Department of Health confirmed on Wednesday that one further person had died after testing positive for the virus, while 828 new cases were reported in just 24 hours.

The death toll now stands at 586, and the total number of cases diagnosed since the outbreak at 16,187.

Speaking during Wednesday's Covid-19 briefing, Health Minister Robin Swann said the Executive has the "toughest of calls to make" on Thursday, when it is expected that tighter restrictions will be introduced.

Tougher regulations could be brought in to the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council area, where the infection rate stands at 300 cases per 100,000.

The Derry City and Strabane District Council area, which is currently under tighter controls, has a figure of more than 600.

First Minister Arlene Foster emphasised the seriousness of the situation as she said Stormont ministers are "not crying wolf", and urged the public to comply with the rules.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill added that the actions of the public will determine how bad the second wave of Covid-19 becomes.

Speaking at Wednesday's briefing alongside Mr Swann and Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride, Professor Ian Young said we will reach or surpass the number of patients who were admitted to hospital during the first wave in just "two or three weeks".

There are now 106 people suffering from the virus in local hospitals compared to just 16 at this point last month.

However, Professor Young admitted that "we don't fully understand" the reasons for the increase in positive tests.

"Increased testing explains a proportion of it," he added.

"I think it's important to highlight that there are parts of the UK which have very similar numbers to Northern Ireland, but we're certainly not unique.

"For example, Liverpool and Manchester at the moment have been highlighted as areas in England which have very similar incidents or higher incidents than parts of Northern Ireland.

"In terms of why the virus transmits in areas, it comes down to contacts and behaviours and those are determined partly by cultural factors and by behavioural factors."

Mr Swann added we were now testing more of the population per 100,000 than anywhere else in the UK or Ireland.

While the increase in testing is identifying more positive cases, Mr Swann said testing is "not keeping pace" with the amount of positive tests.

"From the week September 26 to October 2, we were testing 357 people per 100,000," he explained.

"The Republic of Ireland was in the region of 250 per 100,000, so we're testing a lot more of our population, so of course we will find more cases.

"That allows us to take specific interaction as to where the virus actually is.

"The increase in testing is not solely about the increase in cases.

"We are seeing a general complacency that we cautioned people about over the summer. We're seeing that through our community transmissions."

He added: "It's not too late. We can address this and if people take the interactions and take those steps, if you haven't been already, start taking them this evening, because it will make a difference."

Mr Swann said that people who are purposely ignoring the coronavirus guidelines are giving a "two-fingered salute" to those adhering to the regulations.

And he added that he was perturbed that a minority of people still refuse to wear a face mask while in a shop, despite the regulations.

"This minority has decided that the risk to them personally is probably low and that they can just get on with their lives," said Mr Swann.

"Even if that is true, it ignores the risk that they bring of infecting others who are very vulnerable.

"It beggars belief, quite frankly, that some people object to wearing a face covering in shops. It's just a piece of cloth.

"It's not too much to ask, but it does make a difference."