Nearly 400 participants take part in a new trial which aims to improve Covid-19 treatments

People in Northern Ireland have signed up to a trial to improve treatments of Covid-19

More than 360 people in Northern Ireland have taken part in a world-leading study that is aimed at improving Covid-19 treatments.

The PANORAMIC trial is open to anyone over 50-years-old, as well as adults with an underlying health condition, if they test positive for Covid-19 and have had coronavirus symptoms within the last five days.

The research is seeking to establish how effective novel antiviral drug molnupiravir is at reducing illness and hospitalisation in vulnerable Covid-19 patients.

The existence of the trial means hundreds of thousands of people across Northern Ireland can access a ground-breaking treatment that could significantly reduce the impact of a Covid-19 infection.

The drug, which is taken in tablet form twice a day for five days, is couriered to participants’ homes, with a key aim of keeping people out of hospital.

Antivirals will become an increasingly important part of the Covid-19 response as case numbers remain high and public safety measures are relaxed.

Dr Daniel Butler, a GP Research Fellow with the Northern Ireland Clinical Research Network, said the research team is hoping to recruit as many people as possible in the coming weeks ahead of any changes to the UK’s mass testing regime.

He explained: “As the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approves treatments, we then get asked by the antiviral taskforce to run studies to see how effective they are on a larger population.

“These antivirals have been approved, they have been studied, they have had their phase one, two, three trials, but now what we want to see is how effective they are at stopping people being hospitalised and reducing symptoms in a population group that is highly vaccinated.

“Also, just because an antiviral treatment will work and will reduce some Covid-19 symptoms, it doesn’t mean everyone should be getting it, so we are trying to really narrow down on what group of the population will get the most benefit from it,” Dr Butler added.

Anyone who believes they are eligible can contact the research team and will then go through a randomised process to ascertain whether they will receive the treatment or not.

Dr Butler said prospective participants can be confident of the safety of the drug: “Ultimately there is no treatment without side effects and so we see that with the simplest of things, like paracetamol.

“The other thing is this is actually the safest way in rolling out a new treatment, so while it has passed the initial clinical studies, you have got to think this is a drug we are monitoring people who are taking it very closely.

“It’s the only way to access treatment, as we’re opening up as a society and learning to live with Covid-19, having effective treatments and reducing how unwell you feel.

“There is a treatment out there that is positive and is accessible for basically everyone over 50, or if you’re under 50 and have a health condition, then you’re eligible to try it.

“You’re making a bigger difference, as we open up, as the UK opens up as a whole, we need to protect those most vulnerable and we need effective treatments to do that.”

For more information on the PANORAMIC trial and how to sign up to it, log on to www.panoramictrial.org.