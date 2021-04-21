Nearly 90% of NI's over 50s have received first Covid vaccine dose

Nearly 90% of over 50s in Northern Ireland have received their first vaccine dose.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show as of April 21 89.5% of those aged 50 and over had received the vaccine.

In total 1,174,847 vaccines have been administered., with 876,290 being first doses and 298,557 second doses.

First doses have been given to 94% (76,701) of people aged over 80, 93% (133,703) of those aged between 70-79 and 96% (187,759) of those aged between 60-69.

In the 50-59 age group 81% (207,781) have received their first vaccine dose, with 56% (134,687) of those aged 40-49.

The figures include all those who are eligible for vaccination including health and social care workers, people who are clinically vulnerable and carers.

It was announced earlier this week that a number of appointments were available for those aged 35 and over, ahead of widespread availability later this month.

Vaccinations are currently being offered through the regional vaccination centres, GP practices and community pharmacies.

The head of Northern Ireland's vaccination programme Patricia Donnelly, said people should attend the same location for their first and second doses of the vaccination.

The only exception is for those who attended the Ulster Hospital for their first dose and are due to receive their second dose on or after April 26. These appointments will now all take place at the vaccination centre at the SSE Arena.

Mrs Donnelly said the vaccination programme "continues to make significant progress".

Pointing to the latest figures she said: "This means that those age groups most vulnerable to this virus will now have some level of protection. The positive news continues when we look at the overall adult population and see that well over half of our adult population have received their first vaccine and almost 300,000 people have received both doses.

“The pace at which we have been able to move through the cohorts and our ability to extend eligibility to a number of groups ahead of the original schedule is very welcome. But we must remain mindful that future progress is dependent on vaccine supply."

She encouraged those eligible for a vaccination not to wait for an invitation, but to go ahead and book an appointment.

"The sooner you get your vaccination, the sooner you will be able to benefit," Mrs Donnelly said.

Health Minister Robin Swann said vaccinations remained the key to defeating the coronavirus

“This week we will see the further easing of restrictions, which is to be welcomed, but we must not forget how important it is that we all play our part in maintaining the progress we have made," Mr Swann said.

“This means following all the public health advice and getting vaccinated when your time comes. Vaccination offers hope for the future and is our pathway out of this pandemic. If you are in one of the eligible groups, book your vaccination today.”