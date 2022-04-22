Nearly three-quarters of NI population had Covid-19 in just 17 months, statistics reveal

The Public Health Agency PCR Covid testing centres across Northern Ireland are to close. Pictured is the site on Dunce Street, Belfast (Matt Mackey / Press Eye)

Almost three-quarters of people in Northern Ireland had Covid-19 between July 2020 and February of this year, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It comes as the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) recorded another 15 deaths linked to the virus in its latest weekly update on Friday.

Within its Covid-19 infection survey, ONS found an estimated 1.3m people in Northern Ireland had the virus between July 27, 2020, and February 11 – 72.2% of the population.

The analysis used a sample of 535,116 people across the UK who have completed one or more nose and throat swabs to test for Covid-19, as part of the UK Coronavirus Infection Survey (CIS).

The people included in this sample were aged two years and over and were living in private households.

Figures for each UK country are not comparable as the results were taken during different time periods.

However, in England, an estimated 38.5m people had coronavirus between April 27, 2020, and February 11, an estimated 1.7m people had contracted the virus between June 30, 2020, and February 11, in Wales and there was an estimated 2.7m people who had the virus between September 22, 2020, and February 11, in Scotland.

Duncan Cook, Deputy Director for the Covid-19 infection survey, said: “Today’s release is a valuable piece of the puzzle for understanding the impact of the pandemic across the UK.

“This analysis would not be possible without the continued participation of the more than half a million people who’ve taken part over the past two years.

“We will continue to work closely with our academic partners to increase our understanding of Covid-19 and its impact on society.”

Nisra’s weekly update revealed the 15 fatalities, which occurred in the week ending April 15, take the total number of coronavirus-linked deaths recorded by the organisation to 4,519.

The figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health’s total as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

On April 15, the department had reported 3,382 deaths.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid data with a week’s lag.

The Nisra figure includes 3,143 deaths in hospital, 968 in care homes, and 408 at residential addresses, hospices or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to April 15, the deaths of 1,270 care home residents were linked to Covid-19, 28.1% of all coronavirus-related deaths.

Covid-19 was also mentioned on the death certificate of 20 of the 335 deaths registered in the week to April 15.

Some of the deaths registered in the week ending April 15 could have taken place before that week as fatalities can take days to register.

Those aged 75 and over account for 73.8% of the Covid-related deaths registered between March 19 2020 and April 15 2022.