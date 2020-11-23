New Bobby Storey funeral row over Sinn Fein email giving details to thousands

Sinn Fein is facing fresh criticism after it emerged that the party emailed thousands of its members and supporters the full details of Bobby Storey's funeral arrangements, telling them the wake for the senior republican would be open to the public.

The funeral of Mr Storey on June 30 is the subject of a PSNI investigation into alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations after hundreds of people lined the streets in west Belfast.

An email seen by the Sunday Independent that was sent to thousands of party members and supporters on the evening of June 25 makes no reference to the Covid-19 pandemic, the public health restrictions that limited outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 30 people at the time, or any requirement to wear masks or keep socially distanced.

The funeral was attended by Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, her predecessor Gerry Adams, her deputy Michelle O'Neill, finance spokesman Pearse Doherty and several other senior Sinn Fein figures.

Sinn Fein has said the email was sent out for "information purposes only" to its members and supporters.

A party spokesman added: "This was followed by another email that highlighted that the funeral proceedings for Bobby Storey would be live streamed on Sinn Fein's social media accounts, which was watched by almost 250,000 people."

DUP MLA for South Belfast Christopher Stalford said the email was clear evidence that rather than discourage people, Sinn Fein was advertising Mr Storey's wake as a public event.

He added: "People did not come onto the streets of Belfast during the height of the first Covid wave of their own volition.

"People were actively encouraged to breach health regulations by Sinn Fein.

"Not only were they prepared to flout regulations and damage the public health message, but to put their own members and supporters at risk."

TUV leader Jim Allister added: "I think that this coming from a party at the top and heart of government is another jaw dropping demonstration of their belief that they are above the law.

"It's no surprise then that throughout parts of the community there is a weakening of respect for health regulations when Sinn Fein set the most telling example back in June."

Fine Gael Senator Emer Currie said: "This email shows that this was not a spontaneous event or a momentary lapse of judgment by the political figures in attendance.

"Not only did they damage public health messaging at a crucial time, they also damaged relationships across communities in the north who needed to come together to fight the pandemic."

It emerged last Friday that the PSNI had yet to conduct interviews with senior Sinn Fein figures it wished to speak to over their attendance at the funeral despite approaching them two months ago.

Police had written to Mrs O'Neill and 23 other people on September 18.

As Covid regulation breaches are summary offences, prosecutors only have until the end of next month to bring charges.

Mrs O'Neill said on Friday that she had "done everything" she needed to do in line with the PSNI investigation, adding that she was "available to talk to them whenever they're ready".

Sinn Fein added that its lawyers were working with police in order to hold "virtual interviews" and has requested dates for them to take place.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said: "This is something that should have been dealt with a long time ago and not been left to fester in the manner that it has which has annoyed people greatly. It's absolutely clear that Sinn Fein completely disregarded the rules in place at the time and did so deliberately.

"That is really difficult to understand and they continue to flout every rule that they are telling other people to stick to."

SDLP health spokesperson Colin McGrath MLA added: "The PSNI really need to expedite their investigation. It's taking too long and we can't have any hold up because this involves people in the political establishment."