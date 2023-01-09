New ‘concerning’ Covid variant ‘Kraken’ discovered in Ireland

A new sub-variant of Covid-19 which is causing scientists alarm due to its rapid spread in the US in recent weeks has been identified in Ireland.

The number of cases found in Ireland caused by the so-called ‘Kraken’ sub-variant is small so far, with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) aware of less than five cases, it confirmed.

The World Health Organisation's senior epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said Kraken, or XBB.1.5, is the most transmissible Omicron sub-variant that has been detected so far.

It spreads rapidly because of the mutations it contains, allowing it to adhere to cells and replicate easily.

"Our concern is how transmissible it is," Ms Van Kerkhove said last week.

The variant has been detected in at least 30 countries worldwide.

XBB and XBB.1.5 were estimated to account for 44.1pc of Coivd-19 cases in the US in the week of December 31, up from 25.9pc in the previous week, according to data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

XBB.1.5 is yet another descendant of Omicron, the most contagious variant of the virus causing Covid-19 that is now globally dominant.

The WHO said it does not have any data on its severity yet, or a clinical picture on its impact. It said that it saw no indication that its severity had changed but that increased transmissibility is always a concern.

"We do expect further waves of infection around the world, but that doesn't have to translate into further waves of death because our countermeasures continue to work," said Ms Van Kerkhove, referring to vaccines and treatments.

She said the WHO was unable to currently attribute the increase in hospitalisations in the northeastern US to the variant, given that many other respiratory viruses were also in circulation.

Virologists agree that the emergence of the new sub-variant does not mean there is a new crisis in the pandemic. New variants are to be expected as the virus continues to spread.

XBB.1.5 is likely to spread globally, but it remains unclear if it will cause its own wave of infections around the world. Current vaccines continue to protect against severe symptoms, hospitalisation and death, the experts say.

"There is no reason to think that XBB.1.5 is of any more concern than other variants that come and go in the ever-changing landscape of Covid-19 mutants," said Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group.

The WHO's Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution is doing a risk assessment on the sub-variant. Ms Van Kerkhove said it hoped to publish that in the next few days.

Professor Tulio de Oliveira, a South African scientist who sits on the committee, said the situation was "complex", particularly given the global context of the surge of cases in China after it dropped its zero-Covid policy in December.

The WHO said it was closely monitoring any possible changes in the severity of the sub-variant with the help of laboratory studies and real world data.

With additional reporting from Reuters.