New figures show 438,708 Covid vaccines administered in Northern Ireland

A total of 448,708 Covid vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland to date. (Niall Carson/PA)

New vaccination figures in Northern Ireland show that close to half a million vaccines have been administered.

Department of Health figures show that of 438,708 vaccines administered, 409,507 were first doses and 29,201 were second doses.

It includes 205,555 vaccines administered by GPs and 233,153 by Trusts.

A more detailed breakdown of the vaccine rollout has also been published according to the different groups of eligibility, including;

* 94% of over 80-year-olds (67,824 people) have been vaccinated.

A significant number of the remaining 6% in this group will be people confined to their homes or hospitals.

* 88% of 75-79 age group – 54,730 people.

* 75% of 70-74 age group – 60,827 people.

* 62% of 65-69 age group – 55,688 people

* 23% of CEV (clinically extremely vulnerable) – 21,821 people. Telephone and appointment booking for CEV people has been introduced in recent days.

Many will be in the 65 plus age group, and will be covered in that section of the vaccination programme.

Patricia Donnelly, head of Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme, has welcomed the progress and urged anyone eligible to book their appointment to do so without delay.

“Vaccination on this scale is unprecedented and was always going to be a marathon not a sprint,” she said.

“We need people to keep coming forward to get their jabs. If you are eligible to make an appointment at one of our regional vaccination centres, please book as soon as you can. Don’t delay on getting yourself protected.

“When we start our programme of second dose vaccinations, appointments for first doses will not be just as easy to obtain. If you are eligible, the best time to get booking is now.”

Health Minister Robin Swann commented: “I want to thank everyone involved in our vaccination programme at all levels. Yet again, our health service is stepping up to the mark for us all. Thanks to this work, hundreds of thousands of people now have better protection against Covid-19.

“We must maintain the good progress we have made – and that means people continuing to come forward when it’s their turn.

“Like many others, I’m patiently waiting my turn and when it comes, I won’t have to be asked twice.”

If you are aged 65-69, or received a shielding letter because you are Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (CEV), you can book your vaccination appointment at one of the Trust run regional centres.

To make an appointment by telephone, ring 0300 200 7813. The phone line is open Monday to Friday from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

To make an appointment online, click here.