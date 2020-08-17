New lockdown restrictions coming if Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Northern Ireland - Swann

Thirty-nine new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Monday amid fresh warnings that localised lockdowns could be introduced.

In total, 290 cases have been recorded in the space of a week — an average of 41 a day.

Health Minister Robin Swann said a new, younger profile of people testing positive was emerging.

He said experts were focused on “breaking the chain” of transmission — but warned a tipping point could be reached where decisive action was needed.

He told UTV: “When we get to that tipping point, and I would rather that we didn’t, that is when we do have to look at the lockdown measures as well.

Read more NI close to needing localised Covid restrictions, warns Prof Ian Young

“That is when we as an Executive have to look at stepping back some of the relaxations that we have made in the past number of months.

“That is where I think we are coming to very, very quickly.”

He said these included the number of people in houses, the number of people who can gather at one place, when and where people could travel.

Mr Swann added: “I would rather not go there, but when we start to see the increase in the figures of contamination and positive cases that we are actually seeing now, it is something that we are actively seeing.”

He suggested lockdowns may not be geographic, but could be by sector.

He added: “If we are having to look at certain industries, certain provisions, again about closing those down, it has a negative impact, it has a large impact on quality of life in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Swann warned that unless the virus was brought under control, the region would head into another lockdown and more restrictions.

He said the next days and weeks were crucial.

Earlier, the region’s chief scientific adviser has warned that localised restrictions where cases have surged may soon be required.

Professor Ian Young said the rising numbers were of “considerable concern” and represented a tenfold increase on infection rates earlier in the summer.

He said two council areas - Antrim & Newtownabbey and Mid & East Antrim - were particularly affected by surges.

Prof Young added: “I think we’re getting close to the point, certainly in those areas with the high numbers of cases, that we may have to consider whether any additional local measures are required.

“I don’t think we’re at the point where we’d be considering measures across the whole of Northern Ireland because there are still many parts of Northern Ireland where, as a result of public behaviours and other factors, the level of virus remains at a low level.”

The expert adviser said a “one-size-fits-all approach” would not be appropriate when it came to any renewed restrictions.

“We are undoubtedly seeing Covid fatigue and that leads into complacency,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

In the Republic of Ireland, 56 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases there to 27,313.